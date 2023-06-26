La Plata, MD – Six dedicated educators and a parent liaison from Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) recently received the prestigious Global Seal of Biliteracy. The seal recognizes individuals who have mastered two or more languages, serving as a valuable credential for academic and employment purposes. The teachers and parent liaison were honored for their commitment to language education and their accomplishments in mastering multiple languages.

The Global Seal of Biliteracy was first established in California in 2008 and was later adopted by Maryland in 2016. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of students and educators who have studied and excelled in their language pursuits.

Among the recipients of this esteemed credential is Nancy Dennehy of Matthew Henson Middle School, Jennifer Mikula of La Plata High School, Romaira Moss of Maurice J. McDonough High School, Maggie Fitzgerald of Piccowaxen Middle School, Rose Trinidad-Lopez of St. Charles High School, and Sylvie Acevedo, a parent liaison at Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer Elementary School.

Jennifer Mikula, a Spanish teacher at La Plata High School, expressed her passion for language learning: “Learning a new language allows you to see the world in a new light. It will help you better understand your language and open doors to worldwide travel and new career opportunities.” Mikula, who has been with CCPS for over a decade, chose to teach Spanish due to her appreciation for the culture and language. She emphasized the importance of enjoyable learning experiences. She encouraged students to embrace the process: “With commitment and a willingness to make mistakes and learn from them, you can be successful.”

Rose Trinidad-Lopez, a Spanish teacher at St. Charles High School, shared her journey from Puerto Rico to Maryland and her love for education. Having worked as a teacher for almost 15 years before joining CCPS, Trinidad-Lopez believes that knowing multiple languages provides numerous future opportunities. She motivates her students to be proud of their accents, as it showcases their multilingual abilities. Trinidad-Lopez advises students to enjoy learning and have fun along the way.

Romaira Moss, a Spanish teacher at Maurice J. McDonough High School, discovered her passion for education as a long-term substitute and later pursued her teacher’s certification and master’s degree. Born in Venezuela and raised bilingual, Moss emphasizes the importance of language proficiency in connecting with the world. She encourages students to immerse themselves in the language and take advantage of travel and study abroad opportunities.

Maggie Fitzgerald, a Spanish teacher at Piccowaxen Middle School, has been an educator at the school for nearly a decade. Inspired by exceptional teachers who impacted her, Fitzgerald aims to provide the same level of care and passion to her students. She believes in the power of overcoming adversity and nurturing individual growth, fostering an environment where students feel supported and valued.

Sylvie Acevedo, a parent liaison at Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer Elementary School, also achieved the Global Seal of Biliteracy. As a member of the CCPS family since 2016, Acevedo understands the importance of language in effective communication with families. Her role in family and community engagement has allowed her to develop crucial relationships for the betterment of the school system.

Nancy Dennehy, a Spanish teacher at Matthew Henson Middle School, was unavailable for comment at the time of this release.

The Global Seal of Biliteracy serves as a testament to the commitment of CCPS educators in promoting language proficiency and cultural understanding among students. Their dedication and achievements contribute to the overall success of the school system and inspire future generations to embrace the power of language learning. By earning the Global Seal of Biliteracy, these educators have demonstrated their language skills and set an example for students to pursue their own linguistic aspirations.

The Global Seal of Biliteracy is a valuable credential that can open doors for academic and employment opportunities. In an increasingly globalized world, being proficient in multiple languages is an asset highly sought by universities and employers alike. The seal recognizes the recipients’ hard work and dedication and validates their language proficiency, providing them with a competitive edge in their future endeavors.

Charles County Public Schools prides itself on fostering a supportive and inclusive learning environment where students are encouraged to explore different languages and cultures. The achievements of these educators align with the school system’s commitment to providing high-quality education and equipping students with the skills necessary for success in a diverse society.

The success stories of these six CCPS employees exemplify the transformative power of language education. Their passion for teaching and their personal experiences have shaped their approach to language instruction, inspiring students to embrace language learning as a gateway to new horizons.

CCPS Superintendent Dr. Maria Navarro expressed her pride in the achievements of the Global Seal of Biliteracy recipients, stating, “We commend these educators for their dedication to language education and their commitment to preparing our students for a global society. Their achievements serve as a testament to the outstanding teaching and learning taking place in our schools.”

The recognition of these educators also highlights the importance of language education as an integral part of a well-rounded curriculum. By encouraging students to explore languages beyond their native tongue, schools promote cultural diversity, empathy, and open-mindedness among their student body.

Communicating effectively across language barriers is crucial as the world becomes increasingly interconnected. Language skills facilitate communication and promote understanding and appreciation of different cultures, fostering a more inclusive and harmonious society.

The Global Seal of Biliteracy serves as a reminder of educators’ vital role in shaping their students’ future. The dedication and passion exhibited by these CCPS employees set an inspiring example for both their colleagues and the students they serve.

In conclusion, the recent recognition of six Charles County Public Schools employees with the Global Seal of Biliteracy underscores the importance of language education and proficiency in an increasingly interconnected world. Through their commitment and expertise, these educators have attained language proficiency and empowered their students to embark on their own language-learning journeys. The Global Seal of Biliteracy is a testament to their achievements and highlights the transformative power of language education in preparing students for a global society. Charles County Public Schools celebrates these dedicated educators’ accomplishments and contributions to the school system’s mission of providing a comprehensive and inclusive education to all students.

