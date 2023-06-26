LEXINGTON PARK, MD – In a shocking turn of events, a 16-year-old suspect has been apprehended and charged as an adult with attempted first and second-degree murder, assault, firearm use in a violent crime, and possession by a minor. The charges stem from an incident that took place on June 23, 2023, in the area of Gloucester Court in Lexington Park, Maryland.

According to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, deputies swiftly responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 11:38 a.m. Upon arrival at the scene, law enforcement officials discovered a 17-year-old male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The wounded teenager was immediately transported by ambulance to the regional Trauma Center, where he is currently listed in stable condition.

In an effort to ensure public safety and bring the perpetrator to justice, deputies promptly established a perimeter around the area and initiated a lookout. The diligent efforts of law enforcement led to the swift apprehension of the 16-year-old suspect. Authorities have chosen to charge the minor as an adult due to the severity of the alleged crimes committed.

Due to a recent change in Maryland law, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has refrained from disclosing the identity of the juvenile suspect. Additionally, a booking photo will not be released until a waiver hearing is conducted to determine the jurisdiction of this case. The Sheriff’s Office has encouraged anyone with further information regarding this incident to contact Detective Warren Forinash at 301-475-4200, extension 8072, or via email at Warren.Forinash@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Maryland has been grappling with the rise of gun violence in recent years, and this incident serves as a grim reminder of the ongoing challenges communities face.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has been working tirelessly to address the issue of gun violence and has implemented various initiatives to curb such incidents. Nevertheless, incidents like the shooting in Lexington Park highlight the pressing need for further action and community engagement.

The case will now move forward in the legal system, where the suspect will face the charges brought against him. The outcome of the waiver hearing will play a crucial role in determining whether the juvenile will be tried as an adult or face the appropriate legal consequences within the juvenile justice system.

As the investigation continues, residents of Lexington Park and surrounding areas are urged to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement authorities. The safety and well-being of the community rely on the collective efforts of both law enforcement and community members to prevent such acts of violence.

While details surrounding the motives behind the shooting remain undisclosed, the incident has shaken the community. It serves as a sobering reminder of the need for ongoing efforts to promote peace and safety.

Like this: Like Loading...