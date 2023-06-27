On June 13, the Board of Education of Charles County made a significant decision regarding the tuition rates for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. The approved rates include an increase for students enrolling from outside of Charles County and non-Maryland residents. These changes aim to accommodate the evolving financial needs of the school district and ensure the continued delivery of quality education to all students.

For students residing in Maryland outside of Charles County, the 2023-2024 school year will cost $10,660. This represents a notable 9.7% increase from the current academic year. Additionally, students from outside of Maryland enrolling in Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) will face a yearly rate of $16,060, which is $1,270 higher than the previous out-of-state annual tuition rate of $14,790. It is important to note that additional fees will be for students receiving special support services under IDEA or Section 504.

CCPS recognizes the contribution of its employees and offers a lower annual tuition rate for their children. Full-time staff members who reside outside of Charles County can benefit from this reduced rate. More detailed information about tuition rates for staff members’ children can be found on the CCPS website.

These tuition rate reviews are conducted annually by CCPS, considering separate rates for students residing in other Maryland counties and those from outside of Maryland. The increase in in-state tuition rates is attributed to adjusted 2024 fiscal year budget changes. On the other hand, the out-of-state tuition rate increase is determined based on the per-pupil funding amount allocated to CCPS by the state for the fiscal year 2024.

Transferring schools, especially across the county or state lines, involves certain procedures and requirements. The CCPS student services department is responsible for evaluating and approving school transfer requests involving out-of-county and out-of-state placements. These requests must meet specific criteria and are subject to space availability in the requested grade and instructional programs.

It is essential to note that CCPS does not provide bus transportation for enrolled children residing outside of Charles County. Parents or guardians must complete the application process, which is available on the CCPS website. This ensures that transportation arrangements are made according to the specific needs of each student.

The decision made by the Board of Education of Charles County to approve the tuition rate increases for the 2023-2024 school year reflects the ongoing commitment to providing a quality education for all students. By adjusting the rates based on the financial demands of the district, CCPS aims to maintain high standards of education while addressing the necessary budgetary considerations.

Like this: Like Loading...