School is finally out for summer break, bringing relief and excitement to kids and families across Maryland. However, for many children, the long summer months pose a significant challenge: hunger. Recognizing this issue, No Kid Hungry has partnered with schools and community organizations nationwide to ensure children have access to the free summer meals needed to grow and thrive. Parents, grandparents, and caregivers can conveniently find nearby sites serving free meals for their kids and teens this summer by visiting www.MDSummerMeals.org.

According to recent statistics, an alarming 12% of Maryland’s children face hunger, which means that 1 in every 8 children in the state struggles to obtain the proper nutrition required for healthy growth. During the school year, free and reduced-price school meals provide these children with a reliable, nutritious food source. However, these essential meals vanish when school is out for the summer. The added financial burden of compensating for these lost meals and rising food prices place additional strain on families already grappling with tight household budgets.

“Kids shouldn’t have to spend the summer worrying about where their next meal will come from,” emphasized Kara Panowitz, Senior Manager of Maryland No Kid Hungry. “Ensuring our children receive nutritionally balanced meals throughout the summer months is crucial for their overall health and readiness to learn when they return to school in the fall.”

To address this pressing issue, local school districts and community organizations in Maryland collaborate each summer to provide daily meals to children at various locations, such as schools, parks, pools, and libraries. These meals, designed to be healthy and balanced, are offered free to all children and teenagers aged 18 and under. No registration, proof of residency, or citizenship is required, ensuring that children receive the necessary nutrition to thrive, even when school is not in session.

Parents and caregivers can access the information through multiple platforms to locate the nearest or most convenient meal site. They can visit www.MDSummerMeals.org, where they will find a comprehensive list of meal sites available. Alternatively, they can text the word “FOOD” (or “COMIDA”) to 304-304. Additionally, those seeking assistance can visit NoKidHungry.org/WhatsApp for further information.

No Kid Hungry’s initiative to connect Maryland’s children with free summer meals is crucial in combatting hunger and ensuring the healthy development of the state’s youth. By providing children with access to nutritious meals during the summer months, the program aims to alleviate the burden on families who are already facing financial challenges. It is vital to ensure that children return to school in the fall with rejuvenated spirits and the necessary nourishment to thrive academically.

As summer kicks off, the focus should not solely be on outdoor adventures and relaxation but also on addressing the pressing issue of childhood hunger. With the collective efforts of No Kid Hungry, schools, community organizations, and parents, Maryland’s children can enjoy a summer filled with growth, learning, and nutritious meals that will set them up for a brighter future.

