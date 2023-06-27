LEONARDTOWN, MD – The countdown has begun for the highly anticipated 23rd annual Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival, and the Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums are urging the public to secure their tickets early to take advantage of the discounted advanced-purchase rate. Priced at $85 per person, these tickets offer a considerable saving compared to the door price of $100, if available.

The Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival, known as one of the premier jazz events in the Mid-Atlantic region, will take place along the picturesque shores of the Potomac River and in the charming Town of Leonardtown in St. Mary’s County, Maryland. From July 7 to 9, 2023, this three-day jazz extravaganza will bring together an incredible lineup of jazz artists while tantalizing festival-goers’ taste buds with Maryland’s culinary delights.

The festival will kick off on Friday, July 7, 2023, with a welcome reception at the Inn at Leonardtown. The evening will continue with a free concert on the Square at 5 p.m., featuring the internationally renowned Eric Byrd Trio. Attendees can also enjoy jazz cruises from the town wharf and participate in the Jazzy First Friday festivities taking place throughout the town.

Saturday, July 8, 2023, will be the main event, hosted on the grounds of St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point. From noon to 8 p.m., festival-goers will be treated to performances by GrooveSpan, Latrice Carr, Brian Simpson, and the nationally acclaimed jazz artist Kim Waters. Throughout the day, various food vendors will offer a delectable array of seafood and Southern Maryland specialties, ensuring no appetite goes unsatisfied. Visitors can also indulge in free water taxi rides around St. Clement’s Island, which holds historical significance as the landing site of Maryland’s first English settlers in 1634. Moreover, admission to the museum will be complimentary. Festival memorabilia, including the highly sought-after music poster featuring this year’s design, will be available for purchase. The celebration will continue with an after-party at Brudergarten at 10 p.m., back in Leonardtown.

On Sunday, July 9, 2023, the Town of Leonardtown will host various jazz-themed activities, including jazz brunches at several local restaurants and jazz events at Port of Leonardtown Winery. The weekend will end with exclusive jazz cruises on Breton Bay.

To ensure a seamless experience, Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival tickets, including VIP and discount packages, can now be purchased on the festival’s official website, PotomacJazzandSeafoodFestival.com. Event updates can be found on the festival’s Facebook page, making it essential for attendees to stay informed by regularly checking these resources.

The proceeds from this highly anticipated event will support the non-profit organization Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums. This organization is dedicated to preserving and promoting the museums and historic sites managed by the St. Mary’s County Museum Division. Major partners for the festival include the Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums, St. Mary’s County Museum Division, the St. Mary’s County Arts Council, and numerous businesses in Leonardtown.

For more information about the Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival and to purchase tickets, please visit PotomacJazzandSeafoodFestival.com. This is an event music and food lovers won’t want to miss!

