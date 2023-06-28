Calvert County Parks & Recreation (CCPR) is gearing up to celebrate Park and Recreation Month this July, an annual initiative organized by the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA). To unite communities and highlight the significance of parks and natural recreation areas, CCPR invites residents of all ages to join in the festivities.

Under the theme “Where Community Grows,” CCPR encourages the public to share their personal stories and photos showcasing how their families have grown alongside the county’s parks and recreational offerings. From engaging in sports teams and summer camps to enjoying leisurely walks on nature trails and pool days, the diverse range of experiences will be showcased throughout July. Community members can send their submissions via Facebook Messenger or by email to specialevents@calvertcountymd.com to participate. Selected stories may be featured on CCPR’s social media pages, allowing families to inspire others and create a sense of camaraderie.

One of the key factors contributing to the success and recognition of Calvert County Parks & Recreation is their accreditation by the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA) and NRPA. This accreditation, the only national accreditation available to park and recreation organizations, signifies that CCPR has met stringent standards in resource management, program administration, facility maintenance, safety, and service delivery.

The NRPA, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering strong and resilient communities through the power of parks and recreation, has played a pivotal role in supporting CCPR. With over 60,000 members, the NRPA invests in and advocates for park and recreation professionals while actively working towards positive change in areas such as equity, climate readiness, and overall health and well-being. NRPA’s Parks & Recreation magazine can be accessed online at www.nrpa.org/parks-recreation-magazine. Furthermore, individuals can find more information about Park and Recreation Month at www.nrpa.org/July.

For detailed information about the facilities and programs offered by Calvert County Parks & Recreation, residents can visit the official website at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/ParksandRecreation. The website serves as a comprehensive resource, providing an overview of the various recreational opportunities available within the county. Whether exploring the local parks, participating in organized sports, or participating in community events, Calvert County residents can discover numerous ways to engage with nature and foster a sense of community.

As Park and Recreation Month approaches, Calvert County Parks & Recreation invites individuals and families to reflect on the positive impact of parks and recreational activities on their lives. By embracing the theme of “Where Community Grows” and sharing their personal experiences, residents can celebrate Calvert County’s natural beauty and inspire others to get involved and make the most of the available resources.

Throughout July, CCPR will continue to organize events and initiatives aimed at promoting community engagement and encouraging a deeper appreciation for the parks and recreational facilities in Calvert County. CCPR strives to create a vibrant and healthy community where individuals of all ages can thrive by fostering a sense of togetherness and emphasizing the importance of outdoor activities.

Join Calvert County Parks & Recreation in celebrating Park and Recreation Month this July, and let your stories be heard, reminding us all of the profound impact that parks and recreation have on our lives.

