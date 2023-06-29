Romeo Norris of St. Mary’s Ryken High School with Regent Stacey Park

The Major William Thomas Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) celebrated the outstanding achievements of 33 students through the presentation of Youth Citizenship Awards and JROTC Medals. These prestigious accolades were bestowed upon students who exemplified qualities of honesty, service, courage, leadership, and patriotism. The ceremony recognized these exceptional young individuals’ remarkable contributions and character.

The Youth Citizenship Awards, a hallmark of the DAR’s commitment to fostering good citizenship, were presented to 33 students with many admirable qualities. Among them were high principles, trustworthiness, loyalty, truthfulness, punctuality, moral strength, stability, and cleanliness in mind and body. The recipients also embodied the ideals of cooperation, meritorious behavior, bringing honor to their school or community, kindliness, unselfishness, and true Americanism. Furthermore, they exhibited the mental and physical courage needed to overcome obstacles. They showcased exemplary leadership qualities such as personality, originality, the ability to lead and inspire others, and good sportsmanship. Lastly, these remarkable students demonstrated a deep sense of patriotism, recognizing their individual responsibilities to home, country, and God.

The DAR JROTC Medals were awarded to three outstanding students who not only displayed the qualities mentioned above but also exhibited a strong adherence to military discipline, leadership ability, and a profound understanding of the importance of JROTC training. These medals testify to their commitment and dedication to their studies and the principles of the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps.

This year’s deserving recipients of the JROTC Medals were Cadet Julia Repasi from Chopticon High School, Cadet Lailah Hawkins from Great Mills High School, and Cadet Carissa Don-Simmons from Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy. These exceptional individuals stood out among their peers, exemplifying the highest standards of citizenship and military understanding.

The Youth Citizenship Medal, another esteemed recognition presented by the DAR, was awarded to 33 remarkable students who embodied honor, service, courage, leadership, and patriotism. These exemplary students hailed from a diverse array of schools, showcasing the widespread impact of their contributions.

Among the recipients was Ada Louise Schumacher from Benjamin Banneker Elementary School, Ellie Wailele Aina from Capt. Walter Francis Duke Elementary School, and Esther Cooley from Chesapeake Public Charter School. Also honored were Dylan Young from Chesterton Academy of St. Mary’s, Ava Ciabattoni from Chopticon High School, and Logan Dufour from Dynard Elementary School. Other notable awardees included Katherine Springer from Evergreen Elementary School, Liam Hanley from Father Andrew White School, and Laila Lobeda from Esperanza Middle School.

The Major William Thomas Chapter of the DAR commends all the students who received awards for their outstanding achievements and unwavering commitment to the values that define exemplary citizenship. The Youth Citizenship Awards and JROTC Medals recognize their exceptional accomplishments and inspire other young individuals to follow in their footsteps. By honoring these remarkable students, the DAR aims to promote the principles of good citizenship, instilling a sense of patriotism and responsibility in future generations.

Through their exemplary actions, these young individuals have demonstrated the potential of the next generation to shape a brighter and more promising future for our nation. The Major William Thomas Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is proud to have recognized their exceptional contributions, and we congratulate all the awardees on their well-deserved honors.

