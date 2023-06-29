BALTIMORE, MD — The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) took a decisive step towards revolutionizing education in the state on June 27, 2023, revealing Phase 3 of the Strategic Plan: Maryland Transforms. This final component affirms the vision, mission, values, priorities, enablers, strategies, and goals of the groundbreaking Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. The goal? An excellent and equitable education for every child in Maryland.

Guided by robust and diverse stakeholder engagement from across the state, Phase 3 outlines key strategies, initiatives, and programs required to actualize the goals formulated in Phases 1 and 2. A comprehensive array of engagement methods, including surveys, roundtables, data walks, and strategic planning charettes, cultivated in-depth dialogues amongst a wide-ranging participant base. Stakeholders spanned from education experts and decision-makers in the early childhood and K-12 sectors to students, families, business community members, and representatives from higher education institutions.

Clarence C. Crawford, Maryland State Board of Education President, reflected on the weighty task at hand, stating, “A transformation that is as monumental as the Blueprint takes commitment and participation from the entire community… This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to shape Maryland’s education system, and we must get it right.”

The MSDE’s assignment, executed in collaboration with stakeholders, goes beyond merely implementing the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. The Strategic Plan marks a decisive roadmap to exceed the baseline requirements established by the Blueprint. The ultimate objective is to position Maryland as a national paragon of transformative education. This bold approach aims to rectify persistent opportunity and achievement gaps and ensure equitable access to a world-class education for every child, emphasizing those historically underserved.

State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury affirmed this ambitious aim: “A return to normal is not good enough. We must boldly implement evidence-based strategies at scale to ensure that we are accountable and relentless in our efforts to transform education in Maryland. Our children’s lives depend on it.”

The State Board of Education and MSDE have committed to transparency and collaboration, working closely with educators, families, local education agencies, higher education institutions, employers, and other key stakeholders. This ongoing, collaborative relationship with the community through all three phases of the Strategic Plan has ensured that all parties are involved in this once-in-a-generation opportunity.

Completing the Strategic Plan is a significant milestone for Maryland’s education system. The strategy will guide the direction and leadership to accelerate student achievement, narrow the opportunity and achievement gaps, and ensure every student realizes their full potential.

The complete Strategic Plan and Engagement Report can be accessed at strategicplan.marylandpublicschools.org, where this momentous endeavor is comprehensively detailed in an accessible guidebook and report.

