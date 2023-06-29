Charles County, USA – Parents and guardians seeking assistance with registering their children for Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) can now receive in-person help at select schools. Due to limited employee work schedules during the summer, certain schools lack dedicated staff members to process registrations. However, parents and guardians who require face-to-face support can visit a school where CCPS staff members knowledgeable about the registration process will be available to assist them.

Parents and guardians can complete the registration process conveniently online at the CCPS website. However, those who prefer or require in-person assistance can visit any CCPS high school or middle school between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. To ensure the availability of a staff member to aid them, parents should contact the school in advance to schedule a visit. For a comprehensive list of school contacts, please click here. Parents can find the necessary contact information in the footer of each school’s website by selecting the appropriate grade level and school name.

Moreover, six district elementary schools have been designated registration assistance hubs. These schools are Dr. Gustavus Brown Elementary School, Dr. James Craik Elementary School, William A. Diggs Elementary School, Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School, Mary H. Matula Elementary School, and Eva Turner Elementary School. While some elementary schools will have a parent liaison available during specific times and days to support parents, additional assistance can be obtained by emailing OLRSupport@ccboe.com. For detailed information on registering a child for school or completing the registration process online, please visit the CCPS website’s dedicated section.

School Registration hub

C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School William A. Diggs Elementary School (parent liaison support available.) Berry Elementary School Mattawoman Middle School. Billingsley Elementary School J.C. Parks Elementary School (parent liaison available on Tuesday and Friday.) Dr. Gustavus Brown Elementary School Brown (registration hub & parent liaison support available.) Dr. James Craik Elementary School Craik (registration hub.) William A. Diggs Elementary School Diggs (registration hub.) Gale-Bailey Elementary School General Smallwood Middle School. Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School Higdon (registration hub.) Indian Head Elementary School Indian Head (parent liaison available on June 27 through July 25, July 27 through Aug. 1, and Aug. 3, 8 and 10.) Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer Elementary Mattawoman. Malcolm Elementary School John Hanson Middle School. T.C. Martin Elementary School J.P. Ryon Elementary School. Mary H. Matula Elementary School Matula (registration hub.) Arthur Middleton Elementary School Middleton (parent liaison support available.) Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School Milton M. Somers Middle School. Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School Mt. Hope (parent liaison support available.) Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School Dr. Mudd (parent liaison support available.) Mary B. Neal Elementary School Eva Turner Elementary School. J.C. Parks Elementary School Parks (parent liaison available on Tuesday and Friday.) J.P. Ryon Elementary School Ryon (parent liaison support available on Friday.) Eva Turner Elementary School Turner (registration hub & parent liaison support available June 27 through 30, and Aug. 7 through 24.) William B. Wade Elementary School Davis.

The provision of in-person assistance reflects CCPS’s commitment to accommodating the needs of all parents and guardians during the registration process. By offering direct support, the school district aims to ensure a seamless experience for families as they enroll their children in Charles County Public Schools.

