The announcement of CS2 greatly pleased fans of the famous shooter. More than 10 years after CS:GO began to delight users, shooter fans will be content with an improved version of the game.

The developers said they improved graphics, maps, made changes to sound effects, and also improved skins. This also applies to cz auto skins , which have become very popular among CS:GO fans. The creators of the game immediately said all skins will be transferred to the new version, while being slightly changed.

What will be new, and how much will the beloved skins of the famous pistol change? Let’s consider this question in more detail.

CZ75-Auto | Yellow Jacket

On the skin of this pistol, we can observe two primary colors: black and yellow. Black is the background color originally applied to the gun. After that, an abstract pattern was applied to the pistol with yellow paint, and in some places this pattern was underlined in the form of a shadow with gray paint. So we got this bright skin.

If we talk about paint wear, then it has endured long-term operations very well with only subtle damage. Even in the Battle-Scarred exterior, this skin stays dyed and holds paint very well. In some places there are small scuffs, but in general, the paint just darkened.

Now we can see quite bright colors and clear lines on the body of the gun. The yellow has become more saturated due to the fact that more light hits it.

Depending on the exterior, the prices for the skin are as follows:

from $15 for Factory New;

from $7 for Minimal Wear;

from $4 for Field-Tested;

from $3.70 for Well-Worn;

from $3 for Battle-Scarred.

With such a relatively low price, the possible growth from the release of the new version of the shooter will be at least $1–5.

CZ75-Auto | Army Sheen

Talking about the Army Sheen skin, we can say that this is a simple and inexpensive CZ75-Auto skin. Almost the entire body of the pistol is painted in military colors — green, brown, beige. The slide is painted in protective green camouflage. The barrel and the lower part of the handle are not painted at all.

Worst of all, the Field-Tested exterior has lost its luster of paint and the paint has darkened.

However, despite this, in the new version you can see a detailed study of camouflage, where all the colors really match, and you can see it right away. Also, all unpainted parts have a shiny appearance.

If we talk about the cost, then in Factory New exterior it will cost from $3. Due to the affordable price and popularity, the skin can rise in price by $1, especially since the hype for buying skins will grow.

CZ75-Auto | Emerald

The Emerald skin is a cute yet cheap CZ75-Auto pistol skin. The entire body of the pistol is covered with emerald paint. Some parts are unpainted. The barrel, the rear sight with the front sight, the lower part of the handle, the magazine for cartridges and other small parts are standard colored.

Thanks to the improved lighting, the skin looks beautiful and attractive. The developers have made the skin very rich and memorable.

Price:

from $25 for Factory New;

from $40 for Minimal Wear;

from $80 for Field-Tested.

Already today it can be predicted that the cost of this skin may increase by $5–$20, and these are the minimum figures depending on the exterior.

CZ75-Auto | Chalice

The bolt and the bolt holding the grip pad are painted blue. The pistol frame, grip, trigger, and trigger guard are painted dark yellow. The rest of the details are not painted at all. Previously, the color of the hilt seemed brighter. Now, with the addition of brightness and light hitting the skin, the handle seems to be golden, which goes well with the blue.

The skin has only two exteriors. In the Factory New exterior, the skin costs from $365. In the Minimal Wear exterior, it costs from $200. However, in CS2 there will probably be an increase in price. We can safely say that this skin will become more expensive by $70–120 depending on the exterior.

CZ75-Auto | Tigris

The main color of this skin is black. The slide and the lower part of the pistol are painted in the form of a tiger skin. The lower part of the handle lining is painted in orange and fades to black with a gradient. The inside of the barrel and the ammo magazine button are also painted orange.

In terms of wear and tear, the exterior of the Field-Tested gun loses a small amount of paint.

In the new version of the skin, you can see beautiful overflows of red and orange colors that complement the black. In CS:GO, it seemed that red and orange merged into one, while in the new version there is a clear distinction between one color and another.

The cost of a skin traditionally depends on the exterior:

from $2 for Factory New;

from $0.80 for Minimal Wear;

from $0.53 for Field-Tested;

from $0.50 for Well-Worn;

from $0.50 for Battle-Scarred.

Despite the low amount, this skin, due to its popularity, as well as the addition of new users, can rise in price up to $0.50.

How to start earning on skins

Today, gamers have a unique opportunity to use skins not only for additional entertainment and pleasure during gameplay, but also for making money. Not every CS:GO fan knows that, in fact, skins can also be used as a source of income. In today’s article, we will talk about exactly how you can make money on skins.

The modern gaming industry offers users an excellent opportunity not only to enjoy the gameplay, but even to earn extra money in some ways. Do not worry: making money on the game does not imply breaking the law and using any illegal schemes. Everything is done absolutely transparently. So, you can earn money in the CS:GO game by selling skins.

You can sell skins for money on specialized resources. However, it is important to choose trusted sites that guarantee support for such an operation without fraud. Such sites offer CS:GO shooter fans an excellent opportunity to earn real money by selling skins.

Experienced users in the field of selling CS:GO skins can earn very good amounts from such activities. If you have unclaimed skins in the game, and you don’t know what to do with them, then be sure to try selling them on a specialized resource. In any case, you will not lose anything, but likely receive a monetary reward of one amount or another, which will never be superfluous.

How much can you earn on skins?

The price of skins in CS:GO depends on several factors. First, each weapon belongs to a certain type of rarity. Secondly, the game has such a thing as wear and tear, so over time even the best weapons lose value.

So, if we talk about the minimum sale and purchase prices, then the cost of skins starts from just a few cents. For such a price, you can buy standard sets of weapons, which are not at all difficult to get. Each player accumulates a lot of such things, so, of course, you can’t get a solid profit from them.

Any gamer who wants to make money on skins dreams of finding and selling weapons from the category of the rarest. If you are lucky enough to get such a model, you can count on a large amount.

Probably some still have a question about why they buy skins and who needs them. It’s all about the popularity of CS:GO. In addition to being an old game with millions of fans, it fits perfectly into the esports format. So many popular vloggers will gladly spend a few thousand/tens of thousands for beautiful videos.

In addition, do not forget that in recent years eSports has become no less popular than conventional sports, and gaming stars are now earning millions. These gamers do not have to spend anything on the skins they like. And for novice players, such weapons will allow you to stand out from the crowd.

Trading skins has become a professional activity for many users, and skins have become real assets and long-term investments. If you learn this right now and start investing in time, then in the future you can get a solid profit on the sale of skins.

Like this: Like Loading...