On June 26, at approximately 10:30 p.m., an officer in Charles County was conducting a routine patrol check in the 6900 block of Bensville Road when an unexpected discovery was made. The officer spotted a vehicle parked in a community park that was closed at the time. As he approached the vehicle, he noticed two individuals inside and immediately detected a strong scent of burnt cannabis in the air. Furthermore, he observed what appeared to be cannabis on the front console, prompting the officer to delve deeper into the situation.

Upon conducting a thorough investigation, law enforcement officials unearthed an alarming find. The passenger, a 17-year-old individual, was found to have a loaded firearm, complete with an extended magazine, which was concealed in his waistband. Additionally, a significant quantity of suspected cannabis, weighing approximately 82 grams, was discovered within the vehicle.

The seriousness of the situation led to the passenger being charged as an adult with possession of a loaded firearm. He was subsequently taken into custody and later released from the Charles County Detention Center on June 27 after a district court commissioner granted him a $2,000 unsecured bond.

As for the driver, also 17 years old, they were charged with possession of a controlled, dangerous substance with intent to distribute. However, due to being a minor, the driver’s case was handled through a juvenile offense report.

PFC Bagley has taken charge of the ongoing investigation into this incident, working diligently to uncover any additional information or evidence that may shed light on the circumstances surrounding the possession of the loaded firearm and the intent to distribute the controlled substance.

The discovery of a loaded firearm in the possession of a teenager raises concerns about the accessibility of firearms and the potential risks associated with their presence among young individuals. It serves as a stark reminder of the importance of stringent measures in place to prevent unauthorized access to firearms, particularly by underage individuals.

Law enforcement agencies in Charles County continue to emphasize the importance of responsible firearm ownership, advocating for the secure storage and handling of firearms to prevent their misuse or falling into the wrong hands.

The incident highlights the diligent efforts of law enforcement officers in ensuring public safety. Routine patrol checks and vigilant observation by officers are crucial in identifying and addressing potential threats and illicit activities within the community.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office urges residents to promptly report any suspicious activities or concerns to the authorities. The collaboration between law enforcement and the community remains instrumental in maintaining a safe and secure environment for all residents.

Individuals are encouraged to contact PFC Bagley or the Charles County Sheriff’s Office for more information on this case or any tips related to criminal activities. The investigation is ongoing, and further updates may be provided as more details become available.

