Tallahassee, FL – The Powerball® jackpot is on the verge of hitting a staggering $493 million ($258.3 million cash) in the upcoming drawing on Saturday, July 1. The enticing prize has accumulated after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn on Wednesday night, which were 19, 25, 34, 57, 68 for the white balls, and 4 for the red Powerball. The Power Play multiplier for that drawing was 5X.

Although no one claimed the jackpot, there were some significant wins in the Wednesday, June 28 drawing. Fifteen lucky tickets matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball, resulting in substantial prizes. Out of those, twelve tickets secured $50,000 each, while the remaining three tickets, sold in New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas, included the Power Play® feature for an additional dollar, boosting their prize to a whopping $250,000.

The last time the Powerball jackpot was won occurred during the April 19, 2023 drawing, where a ticket sold in Ohio successfully matched all five white balls and the red Powerball, bagging a grand prize of $252.6 million. Since then, an impressive streak of 30 consecutive drawings has passed without anyone hitting the jackpot.

However, this year has seen the Powerball jackpot won twice before. A fortunate player from Washington seized an astounding $754.6 million in the February 6, 2023 drawing, while another player in Virginia claimed a substantial $162.6 million in the March 4, 2023 drawing.

Participating in the Powerball drawing costs $2 per play, with tickets available for purchase in 45 states, along with the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. To catch all the excitement, Powerball drawings are broadcast live thrice a week, every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Furthermore, for added convenience, Powerball drawings can be live-streamed on Powerball.com.

As the anticipation builds and the jackpot inches closer to the half billion dollar mark, Powerball enthusiasts eagerly await the next drawing, hoping to be the lucky ticket holder who takes home the massive prize.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 – WA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

