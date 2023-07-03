July 3, 2023 (Chesapeake Beach, MD) – The Town of Chesapeake Beach will host the annual fireworks display on Monday, July 3rd, 2023, at dusk to celebrate Independence Day. The Town display will be positioned on two barges behind the Chesapeake Beach Veterans’ Memorial Park. Public viewing areas are located at the Kellam’s Complex, the Chesapeake Beach Veterans’ Memorial Park, and the Fallen Heroes Bridge. Many of our local businesses have front-row seats to the display – so be sure to check out their offerings when considering a spot to watch the display!

This year, the display will be broadcast with live synchronized music through Calvert Broadcast on Comcast Channel 1070. Tune into the Calvert Broadcast channel as you are viewing the display to be sure you hear the display’s synchronized play list!

Traffic Plan for Twin Beaches on the night of Fireworks: The traffic plan for the evening of the fireworks display is consistent with prior years. The traffic plan eliminates all left-hand turns on a portion of Route 261 going through the Twin Beaches. The plan is in place to allow traffic to flow steadily with minimal stopping. The centerline of Route 261 will be blocked with delineation devices that will prohibit vehicles from making U-turns. Traffic north of Route 260 along Route 261 on the east side of Route 261 must make right turns and exit left on 5th Street to Boyd’s Turn Road to Route 260. Traffic on the west side of Route 261 must make a right turn and exit on 27th Street to G Street to Route 260. Traffic south of Route 260 along Route 261 on the east side of Route 261 must make a right turn and must turn left onto Route 260. Traffic on the west side of Route 261 must turn right and continue along Route 261 to Summer City Blvd or continue south to Ponds Wood Road and proceed to Maryland Route 4.?

Smoking / Vaping and Alcohol Prohibited in all Public Spaces.

The Chesapeake Beach Water Park will hold a special viewing event during the display that is free to season pass holders with general admission rates available for Town and County residents.

CHOOSE Your Sober Driver: Make plans to get home safely after celebrating with family and friends on independence day. Be sure to have your sober driver (DD) in place before the festivities begin.

