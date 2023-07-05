WALDORF, MD – In the early hours of July 4, officers responded to a shooting incident at the 4100 block of Falcon Place in Waldorf. The incident occurred at approximately 12:15 a.m., leaving two teenagers with gunshot wounds. Thankfully, their injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

Upon arriving at the scene, law enforcement located the injured teens and immediately arranged for their transportation to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. The victims’ identities have not been disclosed, and their current conditions remain unknown.

Detectives from the local police department are actively pursuing leads to gather more information about the incident. Unfortunately, no additional details have been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing, and law enforcement is urging anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Wimberly, who is spearheading the investigation, can be contacted directly at 301-609-3282 ext. 0457. Authorities are urging individuals who wish to provide information anonymously to contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Alternatively, tips can be submitted through the Charles County Crime Solvers website at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by utilizing the P3Intel mobile app.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office works diligently to piece together the events leading up to the shooting and determine its motive. Residents of Waldorf and surrounding areas are encouraged to cooperate with law enforcement and provide any relevant information to assist the investigation.

Incidents like these are a stark reminder of the ongoing issue of gun violence within communities. Authorities are actively working to address these concerns and maintain public safety. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is committed to preventing further acts of violence and ensuring the community’s well-being.

As the investigation continues, law enforcement officials urge residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity in their neighborhoods. Community cooperation is essential in maintaining a safe environment for all.

The shooting incident in Waldorf is a developing story; further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

