Generations, Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to providing educational opportunities to high school graduates, has announced an expansion of its SEED scholarship program thanks to the generous support from the Kepferle Memorial Trust. The annual scholarship fund, established in memory of Pat Kepferle, a 1999 Great Mills High School graduate, has contributed funds that enabled Generations, Inc. to award twice as many scholarships to the class of ’23 graduates. Generations 2023 SEED awardee – Sydnie – St Mary’s Ryken High School Generations 2023 SEED awardee – Oluwajomi – St Charles High School Generations 2023 SEED awardee – Ts’Vealah – Thomas Stone High School Generations 2023 SEED awardee – Cornell – Westlake High School Generations 2023 SEED awardee – Taylann – LaPlata High School

After a year of successful fundraising efforts, Generations, Inc. has awarded six $1,000 SEED scholarships to deserving graduates from various high schools, including North Point High School, Thomas Stone High School, St. Charles High School, Westlake High School, LaPlata High School, and St. Mary’s Ryken High School. However, thanks to the support from the Kepferle Memorial Trust, the number of recipients has now doubled, with a total of twelve students receiving the $1,000 award.

The Kepferle Memorial Trust was established in remembrance of Pat Kepferle, who tragically lost his life to vaccine-preventable meningococcal meningitis on March 5, 2000, while attending Towson University. The trust aims to honor Pat’s memory by supporting educational initiatives and helping Charles County, MD; residents pursue their post-secondary education goals.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Kepferle Memorial Trust for their generous contribution to our SEED scholarship program,” said John Wilson, the executive director of Generations, Inc. “Their support has allowed us to extend our reach and provide financial assistance to even more deserving students in our community. We believe education is the key to unlocking opportunities and creating a brighter future. Thanks to the Kepferle Memorial Trust, we can help these students take their first steps toward success.”

The SEED scholarship program has been instrumental in empowering high school graduates to pursue their dreams of higher education. It provides financial assistance to students who demonstrate academic potential, financial need, and a commitment to community service. The scholarship funds can be used to cover tuition fees, textbooks, or other educational expenses, easing the financial burden that often comes with pursuing post-secondary education.

Among the recipients of the expanded SEED scholarships are six additional graduates from North Point High School, bringing the total number of awardees to twelve. The impact of these scholarships extends beyond just financial support; they also serve as a symbol of encouragement and recognition for the student’s hard work and dedication.

The Kepferle Memorial Trust’s continued dedication to supporting educational initiatives is a testament to its commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of young individuals. Through their contributions, they ensure that more students have access to the opportunities they deserve and are helping to shape a brighter future for Charles County, MD.

