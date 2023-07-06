The Mega Millions® jackpot is heating up this summer, with an estimated $427 million ($220.6 million cash) up for grabs in the next drawing on Friday, July 7. This massive jackpot comes after no ticket matched all six numbers in the July 4 drawing, which included the white balls 21, 33, 54, 61, and 67, along with the gold Mega Ball 12. The current jackpot has steadily grown since its last win in New York on April 18. Interestingly, this marks the second consecutive July that the Mega Millions jackpot has reached such a substantial amount.

While no one claimed the jackpot on Tuesday night, many were still winners. The July 4 drawing saw a total of 815,245 winning tickets at various prize levels. Two lucky tickets matched the five white balls, earning the game’s second-tier prize. One of these tickets, sold in Idaho, included the optional Megaplier (available in most states with an additional $1 purchase) and is now worth a staggering $3 million after the 3X Megaplier was drawn. The other second-tier prize-winning ticket, sold in Missouri, will receive the standard $1 million prize.

Additionally, 27 tickets across the country matched four white balls and the Mega Ball, securing the third-tier prize. Among these, six tickets, which also had the Megaplier, are worth $30,000 each. The remaining 21 third-tier winning tickets are valued at $10,000 each.

Since the last jackpot wins on April 18, there have been over 11.5 million winning tickets distributed across all prize levels, ranging from $2 to an incredible $3 million. Notably, 15 second-tier prizes of $1 million or more have been won in 12 different jurisdictions nationwide. These lucky wins span California to Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, South Carolina, and Texas.

The year began with an impressive string of six jackpot winners in less than four months, a remarkable feat more commonly seen over an entire year. The first jackpot win of the year was monumental, as a lucky individual in Maine claimed a staggering $1.348 billion on January 13, marking the second-largest prize in Mega Millions history. This was followed by three quick wins, including a $20 million prize in New York on January 17, a $33 million jackpot in Massachusetts on January 24, and another Massachusetts win just two drawings later, this time for $31 million. Then, history was made when two more jackpots were won in New York in consecutive drawings, with prizes of $483 million on April 14 and $20 million on April 18. This marked the first time in Mega Millions history that a single state claimed two consecutive jackpot wins.

It is worth noting that Mega Millions is the only lottery game to award four jackpots exceeding $1 billion. These jaw-dropping prizes were won in 2018, 2021, 2022, and 2023. Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Each ticket costs $2, and in most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot winnings. Drawings occur at 11 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesdays and Fridays in Atlanta, Georgia.

Furthermore, it is important to note that half of the proceeds from selling each Mega Millions ticket remain in the state where it was sold. This revenue is utilized to support various designated good causes and retailer commissions.

