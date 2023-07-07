La Plata, MD – Madison Klinger, a rising junior at Henry E. Lackey High School, has emerged as the overall winner of the 2023 Charles County Fair art contest. Klinger’s exceptional artwork will grace the cover of the Charles County Fair Guide, captivating fairgoers with her talent and creativity. This prestigious accolade was bestowed upon her by the esteemed Charles County Fair Board and Charles County Public Schools (CCPS).

Klinger’s triumph comes as the culmination of her dedication and artistic prowess. Her artwork stood out among numerous submissions, impressing the judges with its striking composition and masterful execution. As a result, Klinger has earned the well-deserved honor of being named this year’s winner.

In addition to Madison Klinger, several other students were recognized for their outstanding artistic abilities. The following students were named overall winners in their respective grade levels for the artwork they produced during the 2022-23 school year:

Mariella Mudd, a first-grader at Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School.

Elizabeth Bowling-Cook, a second-grader at Higdon.

Natalie Benjamin, a third-grader at Higdon.

Cassandra Robbins, a fourth-grader at Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School.

Olivia Simon, a fifth-grader at Higdon.

Calla Albrittain, a sixth-grader at Piccowaxen Middle School.

Logan Friedrich, a seventh-grader at Piccowaxen.

Arlena Seipel, an eighth-grader at Piccowaxen.

Ryland Zipf, a junior at Lackey.

Hollis Lyon, a senior at Maurice J. McDonough High School.

These talented students showcased their artistic abilities, demonstrating remarkable skills and creativity. Their achievements are a testament to the dedication and support provided by both their schools and the Charles County Fair Board.

The 2023 Charles County Fair, a highly anticipated event, will be held from September 14th to 17th at the fairgrounds in La Plata. This year’s fair promises to celebrate local talent, community spirit, and family fun. With a wide array of attractions, including exhilarating rides, captivating live performances, and various delectable food options, the fair aims to provide an unforgettable experience for visitors of all ages.

The official Charles County Fair website offers a comprehensive resource for those seeking additional information about the fair, including event details and ticketing. Interested individuals are encouraged to visit https://www.charlescountyfair.com/ for the latest updates and announcements.

As Madison Klinger’s artwork graces the cover of the Charles County Fair Guide, it serves as a reminder of the profound artistic talent thriving within the community. The recognition bestowed upon Klinger and the other students celebrates their achievements and highlights the importance of fostering creativity and artistic expression in education. Visitors to the fair can look forward to immersing themselves in a vibrant display of talent, making the 2023 Charles County Fair an event to remember.

