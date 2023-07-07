TALLAHASSEE, FL – The Powerball® jackpot, which has been steadily growing since April, is inching closer to becoming one of the game’s top ten largest jackpots. The estimated jackpot now stands at a staggering $590 million, with a cash value of $304.8 million, for the upcoming drawing on Saturday, July 8.

The recent Powerball drawing held on Wednesday night failed to produce a jackpot winner, as no ticket matched all six numbers drawn. The winning numbers for that draw were 17, 24, 48, 62, and 68 for the white balls, and the red Powerball number was 23. The Power Play® multiplier for the draw was 2X.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 – WA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

While there was no grand prize winner, there were still some significant winnings. Three lucky tickets in Florida, New York, and Ohio managed to match all five white balls, earning themselves a $1 million prize each. Additionally, 22 tickets matched four of the white balls and the red Powerball, resulting in a $50,000 prize. However, five of those tickets chose the Power Play® option, doubling their winnings to $100,000.

The drawing as a whole generated an impressive 864,000 winning tickets nationwide, with players collecting lower-tier prizes totaling $9 million.

The last time the Powerball jackpot was won was on April 19, 2023, when a fortunate individual in Ohio matched all five white balls and the red Powerball, securing a grand prize worth $252.6 million. Since then, the jackpot has rolled over for 33 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

This year, the Powerball jackpot has been hit twice before. In the February 6 drawing, a player from Washington won an astonishing $754.6 million jackpot. Just a month later, on March 4, a lucky ticket holder from Virginia scooped a $162.6 million jackpot.

The potential winner will face a significant decision as anticipation builds for the next drawing. Suppose someone manages to match all the numbers on Saturday. In that case, they will choose between a massive estimated annuitized prize of $590 million or a lump sum payment of $304.8 million, both amounts before taxes. Opting for the annuity would mean receiving one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% yearly.

Powerball tickets are available for $2 per play and can be purchased in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. A significant portion of the proceeds from ticket sales remains within the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Live broadcasts of the Powerball drawings occur every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. The drawings can be streamed live on Powerball.com for those unable to watch on television.

With the Powerball jackpot rapidly climbing, lottery enthusiasts across the nation eagerly await the next drawing, hoping to strike it rich and claim a place in the history books of Powerball’s largest jackpots ever.

