Cleveland, OH – The United States Postal Service (USPS) is set to unveil five new stamps designed to help people express their feelings of celebration, gratitude, and love. These stamps, aptly named the “Thinking of You Forever” stamps, aim to bring joy and affection to recipients and strengthen the bonds of friendship and family.

The first-day-of-issue event for the Thinking of You Forever stamps will occur at the Great American Stamp Show in Cleveland, Ohio, in partnership with the American Philatelic Society. The ceremony, scheduled for Friday, August 11, 2023, at 11 a.m. EDT, is open to the public, and admission is free. The USPS encourages attendees to RSVP for the dedication ceremony at usps.com/thinkingofyou.

Designed by Greg Breeding, an art director for USPS, the stamps feature original artwork by Ellen Surrey. The pane of 20 stamps showcases five distinct designs, each adorned with whimsical illustrations that include flowers, balloons, adorable animals, sweet treats, and good luck symbols. The vibrant colors and cohesive palette create a visually appealing collection that captures the excitement and delight of receiving a heartfelt card or letter in the mail. Surrounding the stamps on the pane are words of encouragement and thoughtful affirmations, reinforcing their uplifting message. The self-adhesive stamps are die-cut and can be easily affixed to envelopes or cards.

In a world where digital communication often prevails, the USPS acknowledges the enduring power of a handwritten note or card. Whether in times of joy or adversity, checking in on friends and family can forge meaningful connections and provide much-needed comfort. A heartfelt message, regardless of its length, can uplift spirits and bridge the gap of physical distance.

Cara Greene, controller and vice president of USPS, emphasizes the significance of these stamps in nurturing relationships. She states, “These stamps allow us to show the people we care about that we are thinking of them and that our love and affection remain strong. They are a tangible reminder that, despite the miles that may separate us, we are connected by our bonds of friendship and family.”

The Thinking of You stamps will be issued as Forever stamps, which means they will always retain their full value for mailing a one-ounce First-Class Mail item, regardless of future rate changes. The USPS aims to make it convenient and affordable for people to spread love and affection through the mail.

With the release of these stamps, the USPS hopes to inspire individuals to take a moment to connect with their loved ones and express their feelings of celebration, gratitude, and care. These stamps remind us that a simple gesture can brighten someone’s day and strengthen the fabric of our relationships.

To stay updated on the release and share the excitement, the USPS encourages using the hashtag #ThinkingofYouStamps on social media platforms. For more information on the dedication ceremony and to RSVP, please visit usps.com/thinkingofyou.

As the USPS continues to evolve with the changing times, the Thinking of You Forever stamps are a testament to the enduring power of handwritten communication and the profound impact it can have on our lives and the lives of those we cherish.

Like this: Like Loading...