In the world of lottery enthusiasts, the anticipation is building as the Mega Millions® jackpot reaches a staggering $480 million ($240.7 million cash). With no ticket managing to match all six numbers in the recent July 7 drawing, the prize has continued to grow, making it the 14th largest jackpot in Mega Millions history. The winning numbers for the previous drawing were 8, 10, 17, 55, and 66, with the gold Mega Ball number being 3. The next drawing is scheduled for Tuesday, July 11, and will mark the 24th consecutive drawing since the last jackpot win in New York on April 18.

As the jackpot continues to roll, the number of winning tickets at other prize levels is also increasing. In the July 7 drawing, 1,175,091 tickets won prizes across various tiers. Among these, one lucky ticket sold in California matched the five white balls, securing the game’s second-tier prize.

Moving down to the third-tier prize, 28 tickets nationwide matched four white balls and the Mega Ball. Among them, three tickets, each worth $30,000, had opted for the Megaplier feature (available in most states for an additional $1), which was 3X for the July 7 drawing. The remaining 25 third-tier winning tickets are valued at $10,000 each.

Since the last jackpot wins on April 18, more than 12.7 million tickets have won prizes at non-jackpot levels, ranging from $2 to $3 million. The winners span 12 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, South Carolina, and Texas. Notably, 16 second-tier prizes worth $1 million or more have been awarded this year, emphasizing the game’s popularity and widespread participation.

2023 has proven to be eventful for Mega Millions, with six jackpot winners in less than four months. The winning streak commenced with a $1.348 billion jackpot claimed in Maine on January 13, the second-largest prize ever awarded in Mega Millions history. Following this historic win, three consecutive jackpots were quickly claimed: $20 million in New York on January 17, $33 million in Massachusetts on January 24, and another jackpot win of $31 million in Massachusetts just two drawings later. This winning spree culminated in two more jackpot victories in New York, with $483 million on April 14 and $20 million on April 18. The latter marked the first time in Mega Millions history that two jackpots were won consecutively in the same state. Remarkably, Mega Millions is the only lottery game to award four jackpots exceeding $1 billion, with one each in 2018, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Mega Millions tickets are available for purchase in 45 states, as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Priced at $2 per ticket, players in most jurisdictions can add the Megaplier for an additional $1, multiplying their non-jackpot prizes. Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesdays and Fridays in Atlanta, Georgia.

With the jackpot still up for grabs and the excitement building, many individuals nationwide will eagerly purchase their Mega Millions tickets, hoping to be the lucky winner of the massive $480 million prize.

