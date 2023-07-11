WALDORF, MD – The Charles County Advocacy Council for Children, Youth, and Families/Local Management Board is gearing up to host the highly anticipated Children & Families Resource Day on Saturday, August 12. This community event, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Charles High School, aims to provide families in Charles County with valuable resources to support their children and overall well-being.

Recognizing the importance of finding appropriate resources to aid in child development and family support, the Children & Families Resource Day promises to be a one-stop hub for discovering the vast array of services available in the county. From recreational programs to mental health resources, parents can explore various options tailored to the needs of their children aged 0 to 18.

The event, located at 5305 Piney Church Road, Waldorf, will feature an engaging lineup of activities designed to captivate young attendees. Among the highlights are face painting, a balloon artist, and the chance to win exciting door prizes. The Children & Families Resource Day caters to all family members, ensuring a fun and informative experience for everyone.

Exhibitors are encouraged to participate by offering age-appropriate activities for children between 0 and 5. The Charles County Advocacy Council for Children, Youth, and Families/Local Management Board generously provides free exhibitor spaces. Additionally, various sponsorship opportunities are available, ranging from silver to gold. Sponsors will receive recognition in select advertising materials, providing them with valuable exposure within the community. Interested parties can find exhibitor and sponsor registration information online at https://bit.ly/3JPI5IY. It is essential to note that the deadline to register as an exhibitor or sponsor is Tuesday, August 1.

For those seeking more information about the Children & Families Resource Day and details on becoming a sponsor or exhibitor, Sapreen Khalaifeh can be contacted at khalaifs@charlescountymd.gov or 301-396-5244. In the interest of inclusivity, residents with special needs are encouraged to contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711 or the Relay Service TDD at 800-735-2258.

The Children & Families Resource Day promises to be an invaluable event for families in Charles County, offering a comprehensive range of resources and support. By connecting parents with the services they require, this event will undoubtedly positively impact the lives of countless children and their families. Don’t miss the opportunity to attend this essential community gathering on August 12 and discover the wealth of resources available to you and your loved ones.

