JOHNSTON, Iowa – The Powerball® jackpot continues its ascent, climbing up the record charts once again, as players nationwide eagerly hope for a life-changing win. The upcoming drawing on Wednesday, July 12, will feature an estimated jackpot of $725 million, with a cash option of approximately $366.2 million. Currently, the jackpot ranks as the seventh largest in Powerball history.

In the most recent drawing held on Monday night, no ticket matched all six numbers drawn – the white balls numbered 2, 24, 34, 53, 58, and the red Powerball numbered 13. The Power Play® multiplier for that drawing was 2X.

While the jackpot remained elusive, significant winners were still in the Monday, July 10 drawing. Two tickets, sold in California and Iowa, successfully matched all five white balls. The California ticket secured a $1 million prize, while the lucky ticket from Iowa doubled the prize to an impressive $2 million by utilizing the Power Play feature for an additional dollar. Additionally, 28 tickets won $50,000 prizes, along with 12 tickets winning $100,000 prizes.

Nationwide, the Powerball drawing generated more than 1.5 million winning tickets, resulting in lower-tier cash prizes totaling $14.1 million.

Since the jackpot was last won on April 19, 2023, in Ohio, with a prize of $252.6 million, there have been 35 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. The excitement and anticipation among players are palpable as they await their chance to claim the massive jackpot.

The lucky individual who manages to secure the jackpot in the upcoming Wednesday drawing will face a monumental decision. They can choose between an annuitized prize estimated at $725 million or a lump sum payment of approximately $366.2 million; both amounts are subject to taxes. Opting for the annuity option would involve receiving an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% yearly.

Powerball tickets can be purchased for $2 per play and are available in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Notably, more than half of the proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain within the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. For eager viewers, Powerball drawings are broadcasted live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Furthermore, the drawings are live-streamed on Powerball.com.

The odds of winning any prize in the Powerball game are 1 in 24.9. However, the odds of hitting the jackpot are quite daunting, with the chance of winning at 1 in 292.2 million.

As the jackpot continues to swell, the Powerball frenzy reaches new heights, capturing the attention and dreams of countless individuals across the nation. With hopes running high, players eagerly anticipate the Wednesday drawing, hoping to secure the astounding $725 million jackpot and make their wildest dreams come true.

