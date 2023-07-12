PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – July 12, 2023 – The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter, managed by the Animal Shelter Division of the Calvert County Department of Public Safety, is facing a critical situation as it reaches maximum capacity for housing shelter animals.

To find homes for these lovable creatures forever, the shelter has organized the “Sweating Off the Shelter Pounds” adoption event, offering waived fees for any adoptable animal in the shelter for 30 days or more. The event will run from July 12 to Aug. 12, 2023.

The shelter, located at 5055 Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick, boasts diverse animals awaiting adoption, including cats, dogs, rabbits, guinea pigs, a snake, and a female pig. The kennels will be marked to highlight the animals eligible for waived adoption fees, indicating the total number of weeks each animal has spent at the shelter. However, it is important to note that the availability of animals is subject to change daily, and the shelter cannot guarantee or reserve animals for adoption if another qualified individual expresses interest.

To participate in the adoption process, potential adopters must complete a pre-screening application, which can be found at CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.com/3168/Adoption.

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter’s hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Individuals interested in adopting are encouraged to call 410-535-7387 to schedule an intake appointment. Further information about adopting from the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter can be obtained by visiting www.CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.com.

The shelter’s initiative to waive adoption fees for long-term shelter residents is aimed at promoting the adoption of animals that have been waiting patiently for a loving home. The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter hopes to encourage more qualified individuals to consider adoption by removing the financial barrier.

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is crucial in providing care and temporary refuge for needy animals in Calvert County. Open-admission and committed to animal welfare, the shelter welcomes all animals, regardless of age, breed, or health condition. Their dedicated staff and volunteers work tirelessly to ensure the well-being of the animals in their care, and events like the “Sweating Off the Shelter Pounds” adoption drive contribute to their mission of finding safe and loving homes for these animals.

As the “Sweating Off the Shelter Pounds” adoption event commences, the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter urges community members to consider opening their hearts and homes to these needy animals. By adopting a shelter pet, individuals not only gain a lifelong companion but also contribute to the efforts of reducing animal homelessness.

Don’t miss the opportunity to make a difference in the life of a shelter animal. Today, visit the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter and participate in the “Sweating Off the Shelter Pounds” adoption event!

