Lexington Park, MD – The U.S. Navy, in collaboration with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE), will be hosting an open poster board session to discuss their ongoing program to investigate and address hazardous substances and munitions in the environment. Public members are encouraged to attend the event, which will take place on Tuesday, July 18, at the Lexington Park Public Library.

The Navy’s posterboard session will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., allowing attendees to drop in at any time during the designated hours. The event aims to foster direct engagement between the community and the project team members, including representatives from the Navy, federal agencies, and state authorities.

Participants will have the unique opportunity to engage in one-on-one conversations with the project team members, who will be available to answer questions and address concerns regarding the Navy’s environmental work at NAS Patuxent River, Webster Field, and NRC Solomons. In addition, attendees will be able to view detailed maps and photographs showcasing the progress and challenges associated with the cleanup efforts.

The event will also offer a chance to meet community members actively serving on the Restoration Advisory Board, a group committed to providing input and guidance on the restoration process. Their presence will provide attendees with valuable insights into the community’s perspective on the ongoing environmental restoration initiatives.

Moreover, the open session will highlight various opportunities for community members to stay informed or actively participate in the environmental cleanup program. The Navy aims to empower the public by providing information on ways to get involved and contribute to the restoration efforts. The Navy hopes to foster a collaborative approach to ensuring a cleaner and safer environment by encouraging community engagement.

For individuals seeking additional information or wanting to get involved, Patrick Gordon from NAS Patuxent River Public Affairs will be available to address inquiries. He can be contacted via email at patrick.a.gordon10.civ@us.navy.mil or by phone at 301-757-3343.

The Navy’s commitment to addressing hazardous substances and munitions in the environment is aligned with its dedication to environmental stewardship. Through collaborative partnerships with federal and state agencies and active community engagement, the Navy aims to achieve its environmental restoration objectives effectively and efficiently.

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn more about the Navy’s environmental cleanup efforts and contribute to the ongoing restoration of these critical sites. Mark your calendars for Tuesday, July 18, and drop by the Lexington Park Public Library between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Together, we can make a difference in safeguarding our environment for future generations.

