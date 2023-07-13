On July 20th, the much-anticipated FIFA Women’s World Cup will kick off in less than a week, captivating football fans worldwide. As teams from 32 countries gear up for the intense competition, the stage is set for potential breakthroughs in both individual and team records. From seasoned veterans to rising stars, athletes are poised to leave their mark on this prestigious tournament.

In the realm of individual records, several players have the opportunity to etch their names in history. If she plays as expected, Vanina Correa of Argentina will become the oldest goalkeeper in Women’s World Cup history. The current record holder is Brazil’s Meg, who played at the age of 39 years and 159 days in 1995. Correa, who turns 40 in August, will surpass this milestone.

Meanwhile, Casey Phair of South Korea is on track to become the youngest player in the Women’s World Cup. If she takes to the field as expected, Phair will surpass Nigeria’s Ifeanyi Chiejine, who was 16 years and 35 days old when she played in 1999. Phair, who turned 16 at the end of June, will be 16 years and 27 days old when South Korea faces Morocco on July 25th.

Renowned footballers Marta from Brazil and Christine Sinclair from Canada can extend their record for scoring in the most World Cup tournaments. Having already netted goals in five tournaments, they could further solidify their status as the most prolific scorers, regardless of gender.

Marta, in particular, has her sights set on another record. With 17 goals, she could become the leading goal scorer in Women’s World Cup history if she finds the back of the net in 2023. Her last goal came from a penalty against Italy in 2019, securing a 1-0 victory for Brazil.

In the coaching arena, Hege Riise of Norway is in a position to make history. Having previously won the “Golden Ball” award as a player in 1995, she could become the first individual to win as a coach in the Women’s World Cup. Currently coaching Norway in the 2023 tournament, Riise’s journey from player to successful coach would be remarkable.

Moving to team records, the United States enters the tournament with several potential milestones within reach. With four previous victories, the team could extend its record as the country with the most World Cup wins. If they secure another consecutive title, they will break their tie with Germany and become the sole holder of the most consecutive wins as defending champions.

Australia and New Zealand, as co-hosts of the tournament, have a unique opportunity to join the exclusive club of hosting countries that have won the Women’s World Cup. So far, only the United States, in 1999, has accomplished this feat. Both nations will aim to emulate that success while hoping to avoid the fate of other host countries that failed to advance beyond the quarter-finals.

Sweden, a consistent contender in women’s football, could make history by becoming the only team to win all three medals in the World Cup: gold, silver, and bronze. They are eager to claim the elusive gold with three bronze medals and one silver already under their belt.

As the tournament unfolds, fans will witness new records being set and old ones being challenged. Whether it’s the first-time entrants vying for glory, the seasoned veterans aiming to etch their names further in history, or the teams chasing collective achievements, the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 promises to be an exhilarating showcase of women’s football at its finest.

As we eagerly await the kickoff, we must acknowledge the meticulous research and fact-checking behind these records. Information was gathered from FIFA’s official website and meticulously cross-referenced with various sources, including the respective Wikipedia pages of past Women’s World Cup tournaments.

ActionNetwork.com provided this information.

