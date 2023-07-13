Many of us have had the misfortune of either knowing someone who was involved in a DUI incident or been in one ourselves. Drinking and driving is not only a threat to life and limb, but it also carries severe legal penalties almost everywhere in the United States.

This is particularly true in Maryland, which implemented stricter DUI laws in 2019 . In October of that year, Maryland lawmakers introduced “ the Repeat Drunk Driving Offenders Act ,” which institutes harsher punishments, bigger fines, and tougher penalties for driving (or operating a boat) while under the influence of alcohol. These penalties are even more severe for those who have minors in the car while under the influence.

Drinking and driving can be a terrible and costly mistake, but most of the time it’s just that — a mistake. Drivers don’t always get behind the wheel with malicious intent. DUI arrests are fairly common because it can be an easy mistake to make. But if you do happen to get caught driving under the influence in Maryland, what should you do? Read on for answers.

The Legal Limit in Maryland

Before anything else, you should know the legal BAC ( blood alcohol concentration ) limit for drivers in Maryland. As with many states in the US, it’s 0.08%. For commercial drivers, the limit is half that (0.04%), and for anyone under the age of 21, it’s half that again (0.02%).

Penalties for Getting a DUI in Maryland

Now let’s dig into the details of what it will cost you to get a DUI conviction in Maryland.

If a driver submits to a BAC test and is over the legal limit, their license will be suspended for 180 days. If the driver is over the limit by 0.15%, their license will be suspended for an additional 180 days, and 270 days for any violation thereafter. This is in addition to the fines and possible jail time: up to 1 year and $1000 for the first offense; up to 5 years and $2000 for the second offense, and so on. The penalties for having minors in the car while under the influence bring these numbers up even higher.

A driver convicted of a DUI can have their license revoked automatically, and can apply for reinstatement after a certain period of time: six months for their first offense, one year for the second offense, and eighteen months for a third offense. By the new law instituted in 2019, drivers whose licenses have been suspended or revoked must have an ignition interlock device (IID) installed on their car.

The DUI penalties for drivers under the age of 21 include up to two months in jail and a maximum fine of $500.

For drivers who refuse to submit to a blood alcohol test, the news is not any better: refusing to take a chemical test will result in the seizure and suspension of your license. While a DUI can be devastating to your car insurance premiums — raising them up to 54%, according to Renata Belasco at The Zebra — refusing a chemical test is much harder on your insurance, spiking premiums by as much as 84%. There may be no such thing as cheap Maryland car insurance for you after a DUI (though you can compare quotes to get the best rates possible).

What Should I Do?

If you do happen to be facing a DUI conviction in Maryland, here are some steps you can take:

Review the paperwork . Carefully review the documents provided by the arresting officer to make sure they’re accurate. You may want to include legal counsel (more on that below).

. Carefully review the documents provided by the arresting officer to make sure they’re accurate. You may want to include legal counsel (more on that below). Request hearing with the MVA . Within ten days of your arrest, take the time to schedule a hearing with the Motor Vehicle Administration in the interest of maintaining (or minimizing the loss of) your driving privileges. This meeting will not be scheduled for you, so you must take the initiative and do it yourself. Failing to do so will result in the automatic suspension of your license for 45 days.

. Within ten days of your arrest, take the time to schedule a hearing with the Motor Vehicle Administration in the interest of maintaining (or minimizing the loss of) your driving privileges. This meeting will not be scheduled for you, so you must take the initiative and do it yourself. Failing to do so will result in the automatic suspension of your license for 45 days. Contact a DUI attorney. While it may be tempting to try to take care of things on your own, it’s best to contact a dedicated DUI attorney so they can guide you through this process. A lawyer can help minimize the severity of the penalties you’re facing and will protect your rights as much as possible.

Other options include what’s called a “Probation Before Judgment” (PBJ) disposition, which results in the charges being sealed from public record (though they still count as a prior conviction if the driver gets another DUI later on). Drivers may also be eligible for an accelerated program involving community service, which can sometimes result in the complete dismissal of the charges. Finally, in rare circumstances, it is possible to file a motion of dismissal of the charges — yet another reason to have a skilled lawyer on hand.

