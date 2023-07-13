In a rare occurrence, the Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to over $550 million, marking only the seventh time in the game’s 21-year history that it has reached such heights. The enormous jackpot comes after no ticket matched all six numbers in the July 11 drawing, which were 10, 17, 33, 51, and 64, with the gold Mega Ball 5. As a result, the estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Friday, July 14, is a staggering $560 million, with a cash option of $281.1 million. This remarkable sum has accumulated since the last jackpot was claimed in New York on April 18, making the upcoming draw the 25th in the ongoing sequence.

While the elusive jackpot grows, numerous lucky winners have emerged in the other prize tiers. The July 11 drawing alone produced an impressive total of 1,535,437 winning tickets across all prize levels. Among these, three tickets managed to match the five white balls, securing the standard second-tier prize of $1 million. Fortunately, winners purchased tickets in California, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Furthermore, 59 tickets nationwide matched four white balls and the Mega Ball, earning them the third-tier prize. Of these, 14 tickets, which included the optional Megaplier feature (available in most states for an additional $1), are now valued at $20,000 each. The remaining 45 third-tier winning tickets are worth $10,000 each.

Since the last jackpot wins on April 18, there have been an impressive total of over 14.2 million winning tickets across all non-jackpot prize levels, ranging from $2 up to a significant $3 million. Among these wins are 19 second-tier prizes worth $1 million or more, distributed across 14 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

The year began with an extraordinary string of six jackpot wins in less than four months, a frequency that is typically associated with an entire year’s worth of jackpots. The first notable win was an astonishing $1.348 billion, claimed in Maine on January 13, making it the second-largest prize ever awarded in Mega Millions history. Shortly after, on January 17, another lucky player from New York walked away with a $20 million jackpot. The winning streak continued with two consecutive wins in Massachusetts, where $33 million was won on January 24 and another $31 million just two drawings later. New York also witnessed two back-to-back jackpot wins, totaling $483 million on April 14 and an additional $20 million on April 18. This marked the first time in Mega Millions history that two jackpots were won consecutively in the same state.

Mega Millions is the only lottery game to have awarded four jackpots exceeding $1 billion, with one each in 2018, 2021, 2022, and 2023. Tickets for Mega Millions are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands, with each ticket priced at $2. In most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier feature for an extra $1, which multiplies their non-jackpot prizes. Drawings for the game take place at 11 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesdays and Fridays in Atlanta, Georgia.

It is worth noting that half of the proceeds generated from the sale of each Mega Millions ticket remain in the state where the ticket was sold. These funds are utilized to support designated good causes and retailer commissions.

