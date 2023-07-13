In a significant financial leap, the Powerball® jackpot has climbed to an estimated $875 million for the drawing on Saturday, July 15, becoming the third-largest Powerball prize in history. Following the world record $2.04 billion jackpot claimed last year and the 1.586 billion won in 2016, this recent increase has pushed the lottery’s cash option to an estimated $441.9 million.

Wednesday’s Powerball draw didn’t yield a jackpot winner, despite six drawn numbers: 23, 35, 45, 66, 67, and the red Powerball 20, with a Power Play® multiplier of 3X. This result marks 36 consecutive draws without a jackpot victor since the grand prize of $252.6 million was last claimed in Ohio on April 19, 2023.

Despite no jackpot winners, the lottery encourages players to examine their tickets thoroughly, as there are nine ways to win. Wednesday’s Powerball drawing saw over 1.8 million tickets secure lower-tier cash prizes, amassing $16.5 million nationwide.

The July 12 drawing saw two lucky players from Florida and Indiana match all five white balls, each netting a $1 million windfall. Additionally, 36 tickets matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball, with 26 tickets bagging $50,000 each. An additional 10 tickets opted for the Power Play feature, multiplying their winnings from $50,000 to $150,000.

Should the jackpot find a winner this coming Saturday, they will face a life-changing choice between an annuitized prize of $875 million or a lump sum of $441.9 million before taxes. Opting for the annuity payout would see the victor receive an immediate payment, followed by 29 annual payments, each increasing by 5%.

Powerball tickets, available at $2 each, are sold across 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of the revenue from Powerball ticket sales stays within the jurisdiction where the ticket was purchased.

Powerball drawings, broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. EST from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, are also live-streamed on Powerball.com.

The odds of securing a Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9, while the chance of landing the jackpot stands at a lofty 1 in 292.2 million. As Powerball fever continues to grip the nation, casual and dedicated players are gearing up for Saturday’s highly anticipated draw.

