Baltimore, Maryland – The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC) has granted a mobile sports wagering license to Crab Sports, Inc. and its operator partner, iGaming Cloud, Inc. This development comes after Crab Sports completed a controlled demonstration of its online sports wagering platform on July 10. The platform, accessible at crabsports.com, allowed customers to participate in live wagering while MLGCC staff ensured compliance with all necessary procedures and the proper functioning of the systems.

Crab Sports becomes the 11th mobile/online sportsbook licensee to launch in Maryland, joining the ranks of other operators like Barstool Sportsbook, Betfred Sportsbook, BetMGM, BetRivers, Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, Fanatics Sportsbook, FanDuel, PointsBet, and SuperBook. Each licensee represents a different partnership with established entities in the industry, and together, they form a diverse market for sports wagering in the state.

Maryland has also established ten retail sports wagering facilities nationwide, further expanding opportunities for sports enthusiasts to engage in legal betting. The existing retail locations include Bingo World in Brooklyn Park, Greenmount Station in Hampstead, Hollywood Casino in Perryville, Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore, Live! Casino in Hanover, Long Shot’s in Frederick, Maryland Stadium Sub at FedEx Field in Landover, MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Ocean Downs Casino in Berlin, and Riverboat on the Potomac in Charles County. These facilities offer a range of options for in-person betting experiences.

The expansion of mobile sports wagering and the addition of retail facilities are part of Maryland’s ongoing efforts to enhance the gaming landscape in the state. With more operators and retail locations expected to launch shortly, the variety and accessibility of sports betting options will continue to grow.

The impact of sports wagering on Maryland’s economy has been substantial. In the Fiscal Year 2023, which ran from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, the industry contributed $25,258,639 to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund. This fund supports public education programs and initiatives throughout the state, aiming to enhance the quality of education for Maryland residents.

In addition, $2,091,753 in expired sports wagering prizes were allocated to the Maryland Problem Gambling Fund. This fund supports responsible gambling programs, including providing no-cost counseling services to Maryland residents. By allocating these funds, Maryland aims to address potential gambling-related issues and ensure the well-being of individuals engaging in sports wagering activities.

The recent licensing of Crab Sports and the continued expansion of the sports wagering market in Maryland reflects the state’s commitment to providing a regulated and responsible environment for online betting. With ongoing developments, Maryland residents and visitors can expect a vibrant and competitive sports wagering landscape, further enriching the entertainment options available in the state.

