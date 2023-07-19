PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – July 19, 2023 – The North Beach Senior Center will be temporarily closed for several weeks due to extensive repairs and cleaning necessitated by a burst pipe. The Department of Community Resources, Office on Aging, has expressed regret for any inconvenience caused and extends gratitude to residents for their patience and understanding. County staff are working diligently to expedite the reopening of the senior center, and regular updates will be provided as progress is made.

The burst pipe incident occurred recently, significantly damaging the North Beach Senior Center. As a precautionary measure, it was decided to close the facility temporarily to facilitate the necessary repairs and thorough cleaning. The Department of Community Resources, Office on Aging, has taken swift action to address the issue and minimize any further disruption to the services provided to seniors in the community.

While the North Beach Senior Center is closed, alternative arrangements have been made to ensure the continuity of essential services for seniors. Lunches will be available for senior citizens at Calvert Pines and Southern Pines Senior Centers. Individuals are encouraged to contact the respective centers they wish to attend to reserve a lunch in advance. The Calvert Pines Senior Center can be reached at 410-535-4606, and the Southern Pines Senior Center can be contacted at 410-586-2748.

Furthermore, seniors in the North Beach area who currently receive Meals on Wheels will continue receiving meal deliveries without interruption. The Office on Aging has made provisions to maintain this vital service during the closure of the senior center.

In the meantime, the Department of Community Resources, Office on Aging, remains committed to providing seniors in Calvert County with a wide range of programs and services tailored to their needs. Individuals are encouraged to contact the Office on Aging directly at 410-535-4606 for detailed information on the various senior centers and programs available. Additional information can be found on the official Calvert County website at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Aging.

Residents are urged to stay updated on the progress of repairs through the provided contact information. The Department of Community Resources, Office on Aging, will continue to release regular updates regarding the reopening of the North Beach Senior Center.

