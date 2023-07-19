Rightlander.com , a pioneering force in advertising and affiliate compliance monitoring, today officially announces the appointment of Sarafina Wolde Gabriel as the company’s new Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). This momentous decision signals a fresh phase of strategic expansion and innovation for the global firm.

Wolde Gabriel will collaborate directly with Rightlander’s Founder, Ian Sims, as well as the extended management team, to curate and deploy strategic plans aimed at accelerating the company’s growth on a worldwide stage.

“Sarafina’s appointment introduces a wealth of experience, a unique perspective, and a history of success in strategic planning and business development to our team,” said Ian Sims. “We are convinced that her creative mindset and strategic proficiency will prove invaluable as we strive to extend our business operations and penetrate new markets.”

In her new role, Wolde Gabriel is tasked with broadening Rightlander’s scope into new sectors, assessing potential product opportunities, and cultivating strategic partnerships to enhance business growth. This strategic vision mirrors the company’s objective to solidify its market standing and cater to the ever-evolving needs of clients globally.

Commenting on her appointment, Wolde Gabriel expressed her enthusiasm: “Joining Rightlander Limited marks an exciting chapter in my career. I am dedicated to augmenting the company’s progressive vision and am eagerly anticipating collaborating with Ian and the whole team to unearth new prospects and devise groundbreaking strategies to propel global growth.”

Wolde Gabriel is a seasoned professional with more than 19 years of experience in digital marketing leadership, particularly within the iGaming and marketing sectors. She launched her illustrious career at Paysafe’s Income Access in 2004 and later served as the company’s CMO until 2016. This period of her career was punctuated by numerous industry accolades, underlining her dexterity in spurring growth within the digital marketing realm.

Prior to her engagement with Rightlander, she served as the VP of Strategy at Income Access, where she spearheaded innovative marketing strategies and cultivated pivotal business alliances, significantly contributing to the company’s international expansion. In 2022, Wolde Gabriel made a tactical move to GeoComply, a geolocation and fraud prevention company, taking up a senior director role where she demonstrated her aptitude in new business development and global outreach.

Wolde Gabriel’s academic credentials are as impressive as her professional journey. She holds a Master’s Degree in Marketing from the University of Surrey, UK, and a Bachelor’s degree in International Business and Marketing from Concordia University, Montreal. Her commitment to community service is also commendable; she held the role of President of the African Students Association during her time at Concordia University.

Wolde Gabriel’s induction into the leadership team at Rightlander Limited is demonstrative of the company’s unwavering commitment to bolstering its strategic direction and amplifying its growth trajectory.

About Rightlander Limited:

Rightlander is a global compliance and risk management solutions provider. Specializing in advertising and affiliate compliance monitoring, the company focuses on meeting the complex needs of its clients, enhancing their market standing, and driving their business growth. With the appointment of Sarafina Wolde Gabriel as the CSO, Rightlander is poised to accelerate its global expansion and deepen its commitment to innovative strategies.

