Eric Brendon Liles, a 34-year-old resident of Waldorf Credit: Charles County Sheriff's Office

Waldorf, MD – In the early hours of July 7, patrol officers recovered a stolen car in the 11500 block of Berry Road. The incident unfolded when officers noticed a parked car with all four doors open emanating loud music. Subsequent investigations revealed that the vehicle had been reported stolen from Washington, D.C.

The driver, identified as Eric Brendon Liles, a 34-year-old resident of Waldorf, was swiftly apprehended. Liles now faces charges of theft over $25,000, as ordered by a judge on July 10. The accused is held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center while Officer Palacios continues investigating the case.

Car theft remains a significant nationwide concern, with many stolen vehicles being used for illicit activities or later sold on the black market. Authorities encourage vehicle owners to take preventative measures such as securing their vehicles properly, utilizing anti-theft devices, and parking in well-lit areas to minimize theft risk.

