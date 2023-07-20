On July 18, a murder trial in session took a disturbing turn when the defendant was assaulted during the proceedings. A chaotic scene unfolded, leading to two Correctional Officers and a Deputy Sheriff suffering minor injuries and significant damage to courtroom furniture.

The suspects involved in this unexpected upheaval have been identified as Daimyon Anthony Wood, Jordan Thomas Hutchinson, and a minor. Wood and Hutchinson, both adults, face numerous charges, including multiple counts of Second-Degree Assault and Destruction of Property. The juvenile suspect, whose identity remains protected due to their age, has been charged with Second Degree Assault.

Daimyon Anthony Wood

The assault occurred as the murder trial was underway. Details about what led to the sudden outbreak of violence remain unclear.

Correctional Officers and a Deputy Sheriff tasked with ensuring courtroom safety in the mayhem sustained minor injuries. Despite the unexpected turn of events, these individuals succeeded in bringing the situation under control, preventing it from escalating further. Their quick and professional response is a testament to their commitment to maintaining law and order.

Daimyon Anthony Wood and Jordan Thomas Hutchinson are facing numerous counts of Second-Degree Assault and Destruction of Property. Both charges are serious offenses that carry significant penalties, highlighting the gravity of their alleged actions.

The juvenile suspect, whose name has not been disclosed due to privacy laws protecting minors involved in criminal proceedings, has been charged with Second Degree Assault. The handling of this case will likely be different from the adult suspects due to the juvenile justice system’s focus on rehabilitation.

There are no photos of Hutchinson or the juvenile involved in the incident. It’s essential to respect the privacy and rights of the accused, especially minors, as investigations and legal proceedings continue.

This courtroom incident is investigated thoroughly to ensure justice for the victims, including the original defendant. The court proceedings were significantly disrupted, but they are anticipated to resume promptly once safety measures have been reinforced. Meanwhile, the accused trio will have their day in court, facing the consequences of their alleged disruptive and violent actions.

