MACON, Ga. – A former high school teacher from Sandersville, Georgia, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on 21 counts related to child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Michael Allen Dendy, 32, of Milledgeville, Georgia, is facing charges including the production, distribution, receipt, and possession of child pornography.

The indictment, returned by a federal grand jury on July 11, outlines the charges against Dendy. He is accused of five counts of producing child pornography, seven counts of distributing child pornography, eight counts of receiving child pornography, and one count of possessing child pornography. If convicted, Dendy could face significant prison time, ranging from mandatory minimum sentences of five to fifteen years for each count up to a maximum sentence of thirty years.

Michael Allen Dendy, 32, of Milledgeville, Georgia

According to the indictment, Dendy allegedly enticed minor children to engage in sexually explicit acts, which he then filmed or photographed. Additionally, he is accused of distributing, receiving, and possessing CSAM involving minors.

Dendy had been employed as a teacher at Washington County High School in Sandersville, Georgia, from August 2020 until his arrest on January 20, 2023. Prior to that, he taught at three other schools: Griffin High School in Griffin, Georgia, from 2018 to 2020; St. Charles High School in Waldorf, Maryland, from 2017 to 2018; and Starkville High School in Starkville, Mississippi, from 2014 to 2016.

Parents and guardians who believe their children may have had contact with Dendy during his teaching tenure and have concerns about this investigation are urged to contact the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) tip line at 1-866-347-2423.

The case is being jointly investigated by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Leesburg Police Department in Virginia, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland, and the Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office in Georgia. Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Peach will prosecute the case.

It is important to note that an indictment is merely an allegation of criminal conduct, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt.

This case underscores the continued efforts of law enforcement agencies to combat child exploitation and protect vulnerable minors from harm.

Like this: Like Loading...