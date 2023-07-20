The Mega Millions jackpot has again reached incredible heights, with an estimated $720 million ($369.6 million cash) up for grabs in the upcoming Friday, July 21 drawing. This marks the fifth time in the history of Mega Millions that the jackpot has surpassed the $700 million mark. The jackpot grew in each of the previous instances, eventually exceeding $1 billion. Whether history will repeat itself remains uncertain, but the anticipation and excitement continue to build for now.

The latest drawing on Tuesday night failed to produce a jackpot winner, as no ticket matched all six numbers: 19, 22, 31, 37, and 54 for the white balls, along with the gold Mega Ball 18. This upcoming drawing will be the 27th in the current roll, which began after the jackpot was last won on April 18 in New York.

As the jackpot continues to climb, the number of winning tickets at other prize levels also increases. The most recent drawing on July 18 showed an impressive 2,302,375 winning tickets across various prize tiers. Eight tickets matched all five white balls, securing the game’s second-tier prize. Notably, one of these tickets, sold in Maryland, included the optional Megaplier, which multiplied the prize by four. As a result, this lucky ticket is now worth a staggering $4 million. Another Maryland ticket, along with tickets sold in Florida, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, and two in California, won the standard $1 million second-tier prize.

Additionally, 46 tickets across the country matched four white balls and the Mega Ball, earning the third-tier prize. Eight of these tickets included the Megaplier, boosting their value to $40,000 each, while the remaining 38 tickets won the standard prize of $10,000 each.

Since the last jackpot win on April 18, there have been over 18.2 million winning tickets across non-jackpot prize levels, ranging from $2 to $4 million. Among these wins are 31 second-tier prizes of $1 million or more, distributed among 18 different jurisdictions across the United States.

This year has been remarkable for Mega Millions, as it has already seen six jackpot winners in less than four months, a figure that typically represents a full year’s worth of wins. The streak began on January 13 when a massive $1.348 billion jackpot was won in Maine, marking the second-largest prize in Mega Millions history. This impressive start was followed by three swift wins, including a $20 million jackpot in New York on January 17, a $33 million win in Massachusetts on January 24, and another jackpot win in Massachusetts for $31 million just two drawings later. Two more wins in New York rounded out the impressive streak, with a $483 million jackpot on April 14 and a $20 million win on April 18. This was the first time in Mega Millions history that two jackpots were won in the same state in consecutive drawings.

Mega Millions stands out as the only lottery game to have awarded four jackpots exceeding $1 billion, with previous record-breaking wins occurring in 2018, 2021, 2022, and now 2023. Tickets for Mega Millions are available in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands, priced at $2 each. In most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1, which multiplies their non-jackpot prizes. Drawings occur at 11 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesdays and Fridays in Atlanta, Georgia.

Importantly, 50% of the proceeds from the sale of each Mega Millions ticket remain in the state where the ticket was sold, supporting various charitable causes and providing retailer commissions.

As the Mega Millions jackpot continues its astonishing climb, players across the country eagerly await the next drawing, hoping to be the lucky winner of this life-changing prize.

