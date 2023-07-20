LEONARDTOWN, MD – The St. Mary’s County Board of Education has announced several administrative appointments during its July 19, 2023, meeting. Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, introduced the newly appointed individuals who will play vital roles in various schools and departments within the district. Dr. Brooke Anthony Mr. Robert Springer Mr. Joseph Wysokinski Mr. Patrick James Mr. Robert Mattera

Mr. Patrick James has been appointed as the new Assistant Principal 11 months, at Margaret Brent Middle School. With a Master’s Degree from the American College of Education and a Bachelor’s Degree from Ohio University, Mr. James brings a strong educational background to his new role. Currently serving as an Instructional Compliance Facilitator in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction, Mr. James is well-prepared for his new responsibilities at Margaret Brent Middle School.

At Leonardtown Middle School, Mr. Robert Mattera will be Assistant Principal for 11 months. Mr. Mattera holds a Master’s Degree from Towson University and a Bachelor’s from Johns Hopkins University. He works as a Music Teacher at Captain Walter Francis Duke Elementary School, demonstrating his passion for education and commitment to the students. With his extensive experience, Mr. Mattera is poised to make a positive impact at Leonardtown Middle School.

Dr. Brooke Anthony has been appointed Assistant Principal 12 months at Spring Ridge Middle School. Dr. Anthony’s educational achievements include a Doctorate Degree from Auburn University, a Master’s Degree from Johns Hopkins University, and a Bachelor’s Degree from Hood College. Currently serving as an Assistant Principal 11 months at Spring Ridge Middle School, Dr. Anthony’s promotion reflects her dedication and outstanding performance in her previous role.

Mr. Robert Springer has been assigned the role of Supervisor of Food and Nutrition Services in the Department of Food and Nutrition Services. Holding both a Master’s and Bachelor’s Degree from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, Mr. Springer brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new position. He currently serves as a Food and Nutrition Services Coordinator in the same department and is well-versed in the district’s food service operations.

Additionally, Mr. Joseph Wysokinski has been appointed as the Supervisor of Maintenance in the Department of Maintenance. Mr. Wysokinski holds a Master’s Degree from Notre Dame of Maryland University and a Bachelor’s from East Stroudsburg University. He is currently serving as an Assistant Principal at Chopticon High School, which has provided him with valuable leadership experience in overseeing maintenance operations throughout the district.

The appointments of Mr. James and Mr. Mattera will become effective on July 27, 2023, while Dr. Anthony, Mr. Springer, and Mr. Wysokinski will assume their new positions on July 24, 2023.

These administrative appointments reflect the Leonardtown School District’s commitment to providing quality education and maintaining efficient operations. Superintendent Dr. J. Scott Smith expressed confidence in the newly appointed individuals, stating, “We believe these appointments will further strengthen our schools and departments, ensuring that our students receive the best possible education and support.”

The St. Mary’s County community awaits the contributions and leadership these appointees will bring to their respective roles, fostering an environment of academic excellence and growth within the district.

