According to the lottery organizers, a lucky lottery ticket holder in California has become an overnight billionaire, hitting the massive Powerball jackpot of $1.08 billion in Wednesday night’s draw. This significant win is the third-largest Powerball jackpot and the sixth-largest in U.S. lottery history.

The golden ticket that hit the billion-dollar jackpot was sold in California. It correctly matched all six numbers in the Wednesday, July 19 drawing. The winning numbers were the white balls 7, 10, 11, 13, and 24 and the red Powerball 24. The Power Play® multiplier was set at 2X.

Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group Chair, and Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director, showered congratulations on the new Powerball winner and the California Lottery. “Powerball has created dreams and massive wins for over 30 years, contributing billions to good causes supported by lotteries,” Svitko said. He mentioned that a portion of every Powerball ticket sold during this jackpot run would further support public programs and services.

The fortunate ticket holder can either claim an annuitized prize of $1.08 billion or opt for a lump sum payment of $558.1 million. However, both prizes are pre-tax amounts. If the annuity option is chosen, the winner will receive an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments, each increasing by 5% per year.

While a single ticket won the enormous jackpot, participating lotteries urge players to check their tickets as there are nine possible ways to win. The Powerball drawing yielded over 4.8 million winning tickets nationwide, with lower-tier cash prizes amounting to $85.1 million.

In the same draw, 36 tickets from various states (CA-7, CT, FL-4, IL, IN, KY, MA-3, MD-2, MO, NH, NJ-2, NY-5, OH, TX-4, WI, WV) matched all five white balls, earning $1 million each. Additionally, three tickets (from Florida, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island) won $2 million each, thanks to the Power Play® option costing an additional $1 per play. A total of 195 tickets scored $50,000 prizes, and 62 tickets won $100,000 each.

This Powerball jackpot had remained elusive for three months until it was finally claimed on Wednesday night. This was the 39th drawing of the jackpot run. Earlier this year, jackpots of $754.6 million, $162.6 million, and $252.6 million were won in Washington, Virginia, and Ohio, respectively.

This year, Powerball, celebrating its 31st anniversary, holds the world record for the largest national lottery jackpot at a whopping $2.04 billion. Since its first drawing in 1992, Powerball has raised over $29 billion for good causes supported by U.S. lotteries. Over half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold.

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play and are available in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee and live-streamed on Powerball.com.

Despite the tantalizing jackpot, the odds of winning it remain slim at 1 in 292.2 million, with the overall odds of winning a prize slightly better at 1 in 24.9.

