Southern Maryland Overview:

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 am and 5 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 pm. Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light south wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 70%—new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night

A chance of showers before 8 pm. Patchy fog after 5 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 68. South wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Calvert County:

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 am and 5 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 pm. Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%—new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 pm. Patchy fog after 4 am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 6 mph, becoming light and variable in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Charles County

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 am and 5 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 pm. Patchy fog before 10 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 3 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%—new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night

A chance of showers before 8 pm. Patchy fog after 3 am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 5 mph, becoming light and variable in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

St. Mary’s County:

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 am. Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%—new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 am. Patchy fog after 4 am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 6 mph, becoming light and variable in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 20%.





