Charles County– In a recent update, Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) unveiled its administrative appointments for the 2023-2024 school year. These significant changes encompass key positions at the elementary, middle, and high school levels, aiming to ensure the continuity and excellence of education for students across the district.

Dana Fenwick, appointed as the new principal of Westlake High School, leads the pack of administrative changes. Fenwick’s promotion comes as a result of Diane Roberts’ retirement. With a strong educational background, Fenwick earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Western Governors University in Utah. She commenced her journey with CCPS in 2013 as a dedicated special education teacher, later transitioning to administration. Her unwavering commitment to the students and staff of CCPS led her to become an administrative intern before ultimately ascending to the role of assistant principal at Westlake in 2019.

The appointment of assistant principals (AP) has also witnessed notable alterations. Pending official approval by the Board of Education on Aug. 8, the following individuals have been appointed to their new roles with immediate effect:

Carrie Burke, an accomplished instructional coach and assistant principal from Austin, Texas, will assume the assistant principal role at Billingsley Elementary School. Burke’s return to CCPS is accompanied by a history of serving as an assistant principal at T.C. Martin Elementary School, where she worked alongside Billingsley’s current principal, Sabrina Robinson-Taylor, before embarking on her Texan venture.

Doug Crawford, who has previously served as an administrative intern at Westlake High School, will now fill the role of assistant principal at La Plata High School, taking on new responsibilities and challenges.

Jennifer Elder, a seasoned instructional resource teacher at Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School, will transition to assistant principal at T.C. Martin, where she will bring her extensive experience to support the school’s educational mission.

Beth Hancock, who has honed her skills as an administrative intern at John Hanson Middle School, will embrace her new role as an assistant principal at General Smallwood Middle School, contributing her expertise to nurture students’ academic growth.

Paige Hickman, known for her exemplary work as an instructional resource teacher at Theodore G. Davis and General Smallwood Middle Schools, will now assume the responsibilities of assistant principal at Henry E. Lackey High School, furthering her impact on students’ lives.

Shakeya Hockett, an accomplished English teacher at Thomas Stone High School, will transition to assistant principal at Westlake High School, where she will continue to make a positive difference in the school’s learning environment.

Janee Johnson, a dedicated first-grade teacher at Billingsley Elementary School, will now serve as the assistant principal at Indian Head Elementary School, embracing her new role with enthusiasm and dedication.

Derrick Thornton, who has made a significant impact as an academic mentor at Mattawoman Middle School, will now take on the role of assistant principal at Berry Elementary School, bringing his expertise to support the school’s educational initiatives.

Additionally, several administrative transfers have been enacted, reshaping the leadership landscape for the 2023-24 school year. Robynn Mudd, formerly the assistant principal at Indian Head Elementary School, will now take on the role of assistant principal at Billingsley Elementary School, contributing her experience and insights to the school’s administrative team.

Furthermore, Rich Pauole, the former athletic director at La Plata High School, has been appointed as the new director of student activities, athletics, and aquatics. His proven track record in school athletics and extracurricular activities makes him an ideal candidate to lead these crucial areas.

To stay updated on the full scope of administrative changes for the 2023-24 school year, visit the Charles County Public Schools website at www.ccboe.com. These appointments reflect CCPS’s commitment to maintaining an exceptional educational environment, fostering growth, and empowering students to reach their full potential. With passionate and dedicated individuals taking on key leadership roles, the future looks promising for Charles County’s educational community.

Like this: Like Loading...