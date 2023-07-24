ATLANTA, July 23, 2023 – The Mega Millions® jackpot shows no sign of slowing down, with the prize soaring to an estimated $820 million ($422.0 million cash) for the upcoming drawing on Tuesday, July 25. It will mark the fifth-largest jackpot in the game’s history if claimed at this impressive amount. The extraordinary sum comes after Friday night’s drawing yielded no winning ticket, with the winning numbers being 29, 40, 47, 50, 57, and the Mega Ball 25. Tuesday’s drawing will be the 28th in the ongoing roll, which commenced following the last jackpot win in New York on April 18.

Approximately a year ago, the jackpot reached comparable heights, eventually reaching a whopping $1.337 billion on July 29, 2022. This marked the third time that Mega Millions awarded a prize surpassing $1 billion, and with this latest potential win, the total would increase to four billion-dollar jackpots.

While the grand prize continues to elude hopeful players, the number of winning tickets at other prize levels continues to grow. The drawing held on July 21 produced a total of 2,485,688 winning tickets. Eight fortunate tickets matched all five white balls, securing the game’s standard second-tier prize of $1 million. Among these winners, two tickets each were sold in Florida, New Jersey, and North Carolina, with one each in California and Michigan.

Moreover, across the nation, 67 tickets matched four white balls along with the Mega Ball, winning the third-tier prize. Among these, 14 tickets are worth $20,000 each, thanks to the optional Megaplier (available in most states for an additional $1), which was 2X on Friday night. The remaining 53 tickets will receive the standard $10,000 prize.

Since the last jackpot triumphed on April 18, more than 20.7 million winning tickets have been sold at non-jackpot prizes, ranging from $2 to $4 million. These impressive numbers include 39 second-tier prizes of $1 million or more, won in 20 different jurisdictions across the United States, including California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

This year commenced with an extraordinary streak of six jackpot winners in less than four months, a figure typically seen over an entire year. The initial win was momentous, with Maine claiming a staggering $1.348 billion on January 13, the second-largest prize in Mega Millions history. Subsequently, three swift wins followed, with New York claiming $20 million on January 17, Massachusetts securing $33 million on January 24, and shortly after, another jackpot win in Massachusetts at $31 million. The momentum continued with two more wins in New York, one at $483 million on April 14 and the other at $20 million on April 18. This was the first instance in Mega Millions history where two jackpots were won consecutively in the same state.

Mega Millions is the only lottery game that awarded four jackpots exceeding $1 billion, with wins recorded in 2018, 2021, 2022, and 2023. Tickets for the game are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands, priced at $2 each. In most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier for an extra $1, which multiplies their non-jackpot prizes. Drawings occur at 11 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesdays and Fridays in Atlanta, Georgia.

Furthermore, it’s worth noting that half of the proceeds from the sale of each Mega Millions ticket remain in the state where the ticket was sold. These funds support designated good causes and retailer commissions, making the game a thrilling chance at massive wealth and a positive force for local communities.

With the jackpot poised to make history again, the excitement and anticipation among players across the nation continue to grow. As Tuesday’s drawing approaches, millions of hopeful participants eagerly await the life-changing moment when the winning numbers are announced, wondering if they will be the fortunate individual to claim the staggering $820 million prize.

