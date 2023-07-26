LEONARDTOWN, MD – On Tuesday, August 1, 2023, from 6 – 8 p.m., several local communities, in partnership with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, will come together to celebrate National Night Out (NNO), an annual campaign aimed at fostering police-community partnerships and promoting neighborhood camaraderie to enhance safety and unity in residential areas. This nationwide initiative encourages neighbors to connect with law enforcement in positive circumstances, promoting a true sense of community.

Participating communities include St. Mary’s Landing, Cecil’s Mill, Wildewood Community, Birch Way, Laurel Glen, Leonard’s Freehold, St. Joseph’s Community, Hollywood Shores, Cedar Cove, Westbury, South Essex, Patuxent Homes, Leonard’s Grant, Wicomico Shores, St. James Neighborhood, Joy Chapel Estates, Green Brier, Bay Ridge, Hickory Hills, Lexington Village, Golden Beach, Breton Bay, Villages of Leonardtown, Myrtle Point, Town Creek, Meadows of Town Run, and Rosecroft.

Sheriff Steve Hall expressed his enthusiasm for NNO, stating, “National Night Out is an annual opportunity for neighbors to spend time together and get to know one another. This relationship building allows for discussion of shared visions, concerns, and solutions. Paired with local law enforcement, this galvanized relationship has been one of the most effective tools in the crime-fighting toolbox. We look forward to seeing all the members of our community come together to build community and prevent crime in our neighborhoods.”

Commissioner President Randy Guy also praised the efforts of local law enforcement, saying, “We are thankful to our partners in local law enforcement for their efforts to serve, protect, and engage the community. We hope all participating communities have a fun National Night Out!”

National Night Out is a widely recognized event, with millions of neighbors participating across all fifty states, U.S. territories, and military bases worldwide. The first Tuesday in August sees numerous block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, and community events in thousands of neighborhoods. These gatherings often feature safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits, and much more.

The initiative has proven to be an effective means of fostering positive relationships between communities and their local law enforcement, serving as a valuable tool in the fight against crime. By coming together under positive circumstances, residents and police officers can create lasting bonds that help maintain safer neighborhoods.

Local residents wishing to join the celebration are encouraged to register their neighborhoods by July 27, 2023. For additional inquiries, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office can be contacted via email at Artina.alvey@stmaryscountymd.gov or Robert.chase@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Interested individuals can visit the campaign’s official website at https://natw.org to learn more about National Night Out. This platform provides detailed information about the initiative and its positive impact on communities nationwide.

National Night Out serves as an annual reminder of the importance of community-building and the positive impact of strong police-community partnerships. By bringing neighbors and law enforcement together, this initiative aims to create safer and more caring neighborhoods for everyone. Residents of Leonardtown, MD, and surrounding areas are encouraged to participate and experience the benefits of fostering a united and engaged community.

Like this: Like Loading...