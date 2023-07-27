LEXINGTON PARK – In a targeted operation, law enforcement officials from the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Intelligence and Vice Narcotics Units conducted a series of search and seizure warrants at 46838 Patuxent Road in Lexington Park Monday. The operation resulted in the apprehension of three individuals, the seizure of illegal firearms, and a significant quantity of suspected oxycodone/fentanyl pills.

As deputies approached the residence, they observed 19-year-old Kevonte Fenwick disposing of a loaded Glock 43 9mm semi-automatic handgun outside a sliding glass door. Sensing immediate danger, law enforcement swiftly apprehended Fenwick, who was later charged with discarding a regulated firearm. Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

A thorough search of the premises led to the discovery of another loaded Glock 19x semi-automatic handgun equipped with an extended magazine in the possession of a 17-year-old male juvenile. As a minor, the juvenile is prohibited from owning firearms, leading to his arrest.

However, the most alarming find during the search was in the possession of 33-year-old John Maurice Neale. Officials found him carrying 103 suspected oxycodone/fentanyl pills, indicating an intent to distribute. This discovery raises serious concerns about the area’s potential scale of drug distribution.

Following the operation, all three suspects – Kevonte Fenwick, John Maurice Neale, and the juvenile male – were taken into custody and charged accordingly. They were transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center to await further legal proceedings.

The successful execution of the search and seizure warrants was made possible by the coordinated efforts of the Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Team and Special Operations Division. Their expertise and professionalism ensured a swift and secure operation.

It is important to note that due to Maryland law, the identity of the juvenile suspect has not been disclosed, and his photo remains unavailable to the public.

This drug bust in Lexington Park is a stark reminder of the ongoing battle against illegal drug trade and firearm possession. Law enforcement agencies continue prioritizing efforts to curb drug-related activities in communities, particularly those involving dangerous narcotics like fentanyl.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, has been responsible for a significant number of overdose deaths across the nation. Its potency and addictive nature make it a deadly threat to public health. Combating its distribution remains a top priority for authorities.

The successful apprehension of individuals involved in illegal firearm possession and drug distribution underscores the importance of community members’ cooperation in reporting suspicious activities to the authorities. By working together, residents and law enforcement can make a substantial impact on curbing crime and safeguarding neighborhoods.

As the investigation into this drug bust continues, authorities will likely uncover more information about the individuals’ involvement, the drug’s origin, and potential links to larger drug trafficking networks. The Sheriff’s Office remains committed to maintaining the safety and security of the community and will continue to take necessary actions to combat drug-related offenses.

In the wake of this operation, residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities promptly. This collective effort will create a safer environment for all in Lexington Park and beyond.

