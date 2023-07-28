Annapolis, MD – College of Southern Maryland (CSM) alumnus Bob Bartlett ’84 is taking theater to unexpected places this summer with his latest play, “Love and Vinyl.” Known for his unique and immersive productions, Bartlett is currently staging the play at KA-CHUNK!! Records in Annapolis, where audiences can explore the themes of love and vinyl in the digital age. The show opened on June 29 and will run until August 6.

“Love and Vinyl” delves into the nostalgia of record stores and vinyl, a beloved pastime for many music enthusiasts. The play encapsulates the bygone ritual of heading to a local shop, or even the iconic Tower Records, on a Saturday night to connect with friends and spend hours browsing for music. Bartlett aims to reignite the atmosphere and emotions associated with this unique era by setting the production in an actual record shop. Left, CSM Alum and Playwright Bob Bartlett has written a play that is staged in an Annapolis record store starring Actors Andy Brownstein, Rachel Manteuffel, and co-producer Carlos Saldaña, who are pictured right.

“I’ve loved KA-CHUNK!! Records – and spaces like it – for as long as I can remember,” Bartlett shared. “Like so many of us, I mourned the loss of record stores and vinyl and the ritual of browsing for music with friends.”

Bob Bartlett has a distinguished career as a playwright and educator. He received his MA in English from Bowie State University and his MFA in playwriting from the Catholic University of America. He was recognized with the 2022 USM Regents Faculty Award in Research, Scholarship, and Creative Activity and is a founding member of The Welders, a Washington, DC-based playwrights collective.

Attributing part of his success to his formative years at CSM, Bartlett acknowledged the college’s significant impact on his artistic journey. “My formative theater experiences were at CSM, and I’ve worked as a theater artist and teacher since,” he emphasized. “My life would be less fulfilling without my experiences at CSM.”

“Love and Vinyl” boasts a talented cast, including regional actors Andy Brownstein, Carlos Saldaña, who also directs the production and Rachel Manteuffel. Each actor brings expertise and passion to the stage, enhancing the play’s immersive and nostalgic ambiance.

The show’s schedule runs on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 8 p.m. from June 29 to August 6 at KA-CHUNK!! Records, located at 78 Maryland Ave. in Downtown Annapolis. The play has a runtime of 85 minutes with no intermission and is intended for mature audiences; it is unsuitable for children.

Due to the intimate setting of the record shop, the production has limited seating capacity, accommodating only 10 guests per performance. Interested theater-goers are encouraged to secure their tickets in advance at www.bob-bartlett.com to ensure a spot in this exclusive experience.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, Bartlett has reassured audiences that masks are optional, providing comfort for those who wish to enjoy the production in person while adhering to their safety preferences.

“Love and Vinyl” is yet another testament to Bob Bartlett’s creativity and dedication to pushing the boundaries of traditional theater. By transforming unconventional spaces into captivating performance venues, he connects with audiences on a deeper level, creating memorable experiences that resonate long after the final curtain call.

