LEONARDTOWN, MD – The highly anticipated Farmers Feeding St. Mary’s program is back for its second year, bringing farm fresh produce directly from local farmers to the plates of community members. The event aims to alleviate food insecurity and foster community by providing nutritious produce to needy people.

Scheduled to take place on two separate dates and locations, the program ensures wider accessibility and participation for St. Mary’s County residents. The distribution dates and venues are as follows:

Thursday, August 17, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Location: Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Address: 46900 S. Shangri-La Dr, Lexington Park Saturday, September 16, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Location: U-Haul Moving & Storage parking lot Address: 46041 Signature Lane, Lexington Park

At both events, attendees can expect diverse farm-fresh produce, including corn, tomatoes, squash, and more. Additionally, those who attend the September 16th event will also have the opportunity to obtain frozen meat.

To ensure that the available resources are distributed fairly among the community, each family unit will be limited to receiving one box of produce per event. Organizers have expressed their commitment to serving as many families as possible, continuing the distribution until the specified event ends or the produce runs out.

The Farmers Feeding St. Mary’s program is a collaborative effort made possible by the joint support of various local organizations. The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services, the St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development, Feed St. Mary’s, and the University of Maryland College of Agriculture and Natural Resources have all come together to bring this valuable initiative to fruition.

Community members are enthusiastic about the upcoming program, eagerly anticipating acquiring fresh and healthy produce directly from local farmers. Many expressed gratitude to the organizers for recognizing the importance of addressing food insecurity and providing a solution that involves and empowers the community.

Those seeking more information or details about the event can reach out to the organizers at (301) 475-4200, extension 1050. Alternatively, they can visit the official website of St. Mary’s County government at stmaryscountymd.gov.

As the second annual Farmers Feeding St. Mary’s program approaches, county residents are encouraged to mark their calendars for these essential distribution dates. The event promises to provide nutritious food and foster a sense of togetherness and support among community members. By directly connecting local farmers to the community, this program is a testament to the power of collaborative efforts and the importance of addressing food insecurity at the grassroots level.

