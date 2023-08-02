Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) seeks ten dedicated volunteers to contribute their expertise and time to the Career and Technical Education (CTE) steering committee. The CTE programs within CCPS provide high school students invaluable opportunities to explore diverse career pathways during their high school years.

The steering committee will play a crucial role in shaping the future of CTE programs by identifying and recommending strategies to ensure equitable access to these programs for all students. In addition, the committee’s responsibilities include analyzing relevant data on student interest, enrollment trends, and available resources to optimize the CTE offerings.

The in-person meetings for the steering committee are scheduled to be held at the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building throughout September and October. The committee will convene four meetings, each lasting 1.5 hours. The Starkey Building, located at 5980 Radio Station Road in LaPlata, will be the central hub for these discussions and planning sessions.

Community members who wish to contribute to advancing CTE opportunities and meet the eligibility criteria must be 18 or older. These volunteers can submit their interest by filling out the online form, accessible through the provided link. The deadline for applications is set for Friday, August 18.

The CCPS Office of Teaching and Learning will oversee the selection process for the committee members. Their team will meticulously evaluate the applicants to ensure that the final committee is a diverse and dynamic group of various perspectives and experiences.

Rebecca Pearson, who can be reached at rpearson@ccboe.com or 301-932-6610, is the designated point of contact for any queries or clarifications related to the CTE steering committee and its operations.

By establishing this steering committee, Charles County Public Schools aims to strengthen its commitment to providing a well-rounded and inclusive education that prepares students for future success in their chosen careers. CTE programs have proven instrumental in cultivating students’ passions and talents, equipping them with essential skills, and fostering a sense of purpose and direction for their academic and professional journeys.

The Career and Technical Education programs offered by CCPS encompass diverse fields, from engineering, computer science, and healthcare to culinary arts, automotive technology, and more. These hands-on learning experiences enable students to gain practical knowledge and skills while building their confidence and career aspirations.

The steering committee’s focus on equity is paramount, as it aims to ensure that CTE opportunities are accessible to all students, irrespective of their background or circumstances. By analyzing data on student interest and enrollment trends, the committee will gain valuable insights to tailor the programs to meet the unique needs and preferences of the student body.

Charles County Public Schools invites its community members to actively engage in shaping the future of Career and Technical Education within the district. The steering committee provides an excellent platform for individuals to contribute their ideas, expertise, and passion to foster a vibrant and thriving CTE environment. As the district moves forward with this initiative, it underscores its dedication to empowering students and promoting lifelong learning and career success.

Like this: Like Loading...