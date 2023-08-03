Waldorf, July 25, 2023 – On the evening of July 25, officers responded to a report of possible illegal drug activity and gambling in Albermarle Place in Waldorf. Upon arrival, officers encountered a juvenile male who was believed to be carrying a handgun in his waistband. The situation escalated when the juvenile fled, leading to a brief foot pursuit. Subsequently, a K9 team was deployed to search the area, discovering a 9mm polymer “ghost gun.”

The juvenile, aged 15, was apprehended after a short chase, and he now faces multiple charges on a juvenile offense report. These charges include illegal possession of a firearm due to age, possession of a firearm on his person, and involvement in illegal gambling activities. The case is currently under investigation by POII Butler.

The incident unfolded at approximately 6:17 p.m. when concerned citizens reported the suspicious activities to the authorities. Law enforcement officers promptly responded to the scene, encountering the juvenile with the alleged weapon. Fearing for public safety, officers approached the individual, but he attempted to escape, leading to a pursuit.

The situation was quickly controlled, and officers successfully apprehended the suspect. Following the arrest, a K9 team was dispatched to search the area thoroughly. During the search, the team discovered a 9mm polymer “ghost gun,” a type of firearm that lacks a serial number, making it difficult to trace. The weapon was found near where the juvenile had attempted to evade capture.

As a result of the incident, the 15-year-old has been charged with multiple offenses, including illegal possession of a firearm due to his age, possession of a firearm on his person, and involvement in illegal gambling. Due to his status as a minor, the juvenile will face legal proceedings under the framework of a juvenile offense report.

Local authorities are taking this incident seriously and are committed to thoroughly investigating the circumstances surrounding the juvenile’s possession of the “ghost gun” and his involvement in illegal gambling. POII Butler is leading the investigation, gathering evidence, and conducting interviews to establish a clear understanding of the events leading up to the incident.

“Ghost guns” have been a nationwide concern for law enforcement agencies due to their untraceable nature. These firearms are typically assembled from parts kits and do not bear a serial number, making them difficult to track or regulate. The discovery of such a weapon in the possession of a minor underscores the importance of addressing the issue of illegal firearms within the community.

In the wake of this incident, local authorities are also focusing on the illegal gambling aspect of the case. The presence of illegal gambling activities can have a detrimental impact on the community, leading to increased criminal behavior and other social problems. Efforts to curb such activities and ensure community safety are underway.

