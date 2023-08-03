In a recent meeting on Tuesday, the Maryland State Board of Education made significant changes to the Blueprint for Education Reform, addressing various priorities and concerns in the state’s education system. The revisions, proposed by the state Department of Education, local school leaders, parents, and other stakeholders, focus on expanding early childhood education, ensuring teacher quality and diversity, preparing students for future careers, and providing resources to those in need.

One of the critical revisions includes a new requirement for local health and social service agencies to share information with school systems about families with children eligible for free prekindergarten enrollment. This measure aims to enhance access to early childhood education for eligible children nationwide. The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Implementation and Accountability Board (AIB) approved the first submission of local school system education plans July 27. Also pictured is AIB executive director Rachel Hise, top middle. Screenshot.

The Blueprint’s governance and accountability also received attention during the meeting. The Blueprint Board, also known as the AIB, was established by lawmakers to oversee the education reform plan until 2032. In collaboration with the Department of Education, the board has decided to develop a framework for identifying areas that require technical assistance in school systems and determine which agencies should provide it.

Blueprint Board Vice Chair William “Brit” Kirwan, the chancellor emeritus of the University System of Maryland, expressed his satisfaction with the process, stating, “I just feel like this process has worked extremely well and that we’ve been very open and accommodated the input that has come from a variety of different quarters.”

Blueprint Board Chair Isiah “Ike” Leggett, a former Montgomery County executive, emphasized that the work is ongoing and that they have achieved a great deal with the support of various personnel and organizations. Another meeting is scheduled for August 10 to continue the discussions and progress.

The recent meeting also involved approving the first submissions of local reform plans from all 24 school systems. Most counties have planned salary increases for teachers, expanding prekindergarten opportunities for 3- and 4-year-old children, and offering career counseling for middle and high school students. The plans outline how local officials will implement the Blueprint strategies during the 2023-24 school year.

The AIB members praised some school systems for their exceptional work during the meeting. Kirwan highlighted Anne Arundel County public schools’ plan to increase the number of teachers with National Board Certification. At the same time, AIB Executive Director Rachel Hise praised Anne Arundel for having one of the highest numbers of teachers with this credential in Maryland. Blueprint Board member Joseph Manko also commended Frederick County for its efforts in creating a teacher pipeline with higher education institutions to address teacher shortages.

Between May 20 and June 25, each local school system received feedback from AIB and the state Department of Education, with 20 school systems receiving unanimous approval for their local reform plans. However, Calvert, Charles, and Garrett counties must amend a Career and Counseling Memorandum of Understanding documentation. Queen Anne’s received approval to convert teacher stipends from previous fiscal years into the base salary for all teachers.

Each school system’s plan serves as a roadmap for local officials to receive assistance from various agencies as they implement strategies through the 2026-27 school years. The AIB has made available summaries of each approved school system’s plans, along with feedback, highlighting areas of strength and opportunities for improvement.

For example, Calvert County’s plan focused on individualized College and Career Readiness (CCR) plans to support students in reaching academic standards in English Language Arts (ELA) and math. However, they must revise their comprehensive literacy and math plans to align with Blueprint’s requirements. Charles County’s plan showcased effective career and technical education (CTE) programming but lacked details on evaluating the success of teacher training in reading and math.

St. Mary’s County’s plan highlighted efforts to attract and retain teachers of color in a rural area. It included innovative programs like pre-tech and a Tech Expo for the community. Yet, they are still implementing systems to track teacher professional development and student progress data for interventions.

The Blueprint for Education Reform revisions signal a step forward in Maryland’s commitment to improving its education system. With an emphasis on early childhood education, teacher quality, and equitable resources, the state aims to provide a better future for its students and enhance their preparedness for college and careers. The ongoing collaboration between stakeholders and the AIB is a testament to the dedication and hard work invested in shaping Maryland’s education landscape for years to come.

Information for this article was used by an article published on MarylandMatters.org.

Like this: Like Loading...