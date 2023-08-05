Leila Weisman, an 11-year-old sprinter, is setting her sights on making history at the AAU Jr. Olympics by breaking the 11-year-old girls’ 100-meter record. She stunned track professionals and enthusiasts during the preliminary race with 12.51 seconds. The current record stands at 12.45 seconds, which she is determined to surpass in the finals on Saturday.

Her extraordinary performance caught the attention of renowned sports media outlets, with FloTrack featuring her in a particular segment and “Essentially Sports” acknowledging her phenomenal abilities.

But Leila’s ambitions don’t end there; she aims to clinch not just one but three gold medals in the 100m, 200m, and 400m events. She will become the first athlete in Maryland’s history to achieve this feat at the National AAU Jr. Olympic level.

Guiding Leila on her journey to greatness is her coach, Rohan Phipps, the Founder and Head Coach of Southern Sprinters Elite based in Charles County, Maryland. A former Jamaican National Sprinter, Coach Rohan’s emphasis on training young athletes to excel on the track and become exceptional citizens has resulted in numerous championship performances for his team.

Speaking about Leila’s progress, Coach Rohan expressed his confidence in her abilities and determination to make history by winning all three events, a feat never before accomplished in Maryland. He also praised her heart, care, and typical 11-year-old girl’s whimsy, which adds to her exceptional athletic prowess.

Leila’s parents, LaShondra Durias and Joseph Wiseman are essential in supporting her athletic journey. Her mother, a former University of Louisville All-Star track star, ensures Leila remains grounded, humble, and happy.

The AAU Jr. Olympics commenced on July 30th and will continue until August 5th at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. Leila’s spirited performance has already earned her an AAU National Championship in the 200m event, and she now aspires to add two more titles to her name.

Leila’s potential in the sprinting world is evident as she enters the 6th grade at Theodore G. Davis Middle School this year. Her dedication to her sport and her unwavering support system fuel her drive to leave a mark in the history books.

Fans, sports enthusiasts, and the local community eagerly await the finals on Saturday, where Leila will attempt to achieve her dream of rewriting records and securing three gold medals. The young sprinter has the potential to inspire a new generation of track athletes and bring glory not just to herself but also to Charles County, the State of Maryland, and the Southern Sprinters Elite Track team.

As Leila sets her sights on victory, the nation watches with bated breath, cheering on this remarkable young athlete on the cusp of making history.

