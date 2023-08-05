Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is set to launch its latest technological initiative, the “Where’s The Bus” platform, for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. This innovative system harnesses GPS technology installed on school buses, enabling parents and guardians to track their child’s school bus in real time.

The “Where’s The Bus” platform offers parents and guardians valuable features. Users can monitor the precise arrival time of the bus at their child’s designated bus stop, as well as the estimated arrival time to and from the school. Additionally, the platform provides essential bus assignment information, ensuring parents stay well-informed about their child’s transportation arrangements. Bus assignment data for the new academic year will be uploaded to “Where’s The Bus” on or around Aug. 21, well before the first day of school.

To access this user-friendly platform, parents and guardians have two options. They can download the “Where’s The Bus” mobile app, available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, or access the system online at www.wheresthebus.com. Creating an account is simple—users select “Charles County Public Schools” from the drop-down menu and provide their child’s six-digit CCPS student ID and birth date. For those unsure of their child’s student ID, this information can be found in ParentVue.

However, parents are advised to be patient, as the platform may display information from the previous school year until the school system’s student information system, Synergy, is fully updated for the new academic year. The anticipated Synergy updates for the 2023-2024 school year are scheduled for the week of Aug. 7.

CCPS emphasizes the importance of continuous monitoring in the days leading up to the start of the school year. Parents should diligently check the “Where’s The Bus” platform and their ParentVue accounts for potential transportation changes. Bus route information will also be available on ParentVue and School Locator by Aug. 21. If transportation information is not listed in these systems after Aug. 21, parents/guardians are encouraged to seek assistance from the CCPS transportation department by emailing ccpstransrouting@ccboe.com.

CCPS transportation staff are dedicated to ensuring smooth and efficient operations. As such, they may adjust and add routes as necessary, especially during the initial weeks of the school year and throughout its duration. However, it is essential to note that bus route information for students with specific transportation needs for special education programs will not be available on School Locator or “Where’s The Bus.” In these cases, transportation staff will work directly with the families involved to make appropriate arrangements.

To ensure a seamless start to the academic year, CCPS urges all parents to review their child’s bus information well before the first day of school. For most students, the academic year commences on Monday, Aug. 28. However, for those enrolled in the CCPS prekindergarten program, classes start on Tuesday, Sept. 5. Bus information for prekindergarten students will be made available on or around Sept. 1.

For a visual preview of the “Where’s The Bus” platform, parents can refer to the images provided on the CCPS transportation website.

