On Tuesday, August 8, the Mega Millions® drawing is poised to reach a record-breaking jackpot of $1.55 billion, just shy of the game’s all-time high of 1.537 billion won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.

After no ticket matched all six numbers in the latest drawing on Friday night – 11, 30, 45, 52, 56, and the gold Mega Ball 20 – the jackpot is now estimated at $1.55 billion ($757.2 million cash). The anticipation is high, and with enthusiastic newcomers joining the game from across the country, the possibility of a new record is real, though predicting the exact outcome remains challenging.

Gretchen Corbin, the lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium and the President and CEO of Georgia Lottery, expressed excitement as the jackpot continues to grow. She acknowledged the crucial role played by players and retailers in supporting the game, which, in turn, funds numerous good causes supported by participating lotteries.

This ongoing jackpot run has generated significant revenues for good causes and produced millions of winning tickets for players. In the 31 drawings since the last jackpot win on April 18 in New York, there have been over 36.6 million winning tickets at various prizes, ranging from $2 to $5 million. Among these, 62 second-tier prizes of $1 million or more have been won across 27 jurisdictions nationwide.

The latest drawing on August 4 alone produced 5,331,114 winning tickets at all prize levels. Nine tickets matched the five white balls to win the game’s second-tier prize, with two worth $2 million each due to the optional Megaplier inclusion (available in most states for an additional $1 purchase). These two tickets were sold in Michigan and Tennessee.

Another Match 5-winning ticket was sold in Tennessee, securing the standard $1 million second-tier prize. Six more tickets across different states – Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Oklahoma, and Texas – also won the $1 million second-tier prize.

Moreover, 128 tickets matched four white balls and the Mega Ball, earning the third-tier prize. Twenty-four tickets, including the optional Megaplier, are worth $20,000 each, while the other 104 tickets win the standard $10,000 prize.

The year they started with an unusually high number of six jackpot winners in less than four months, which is more typical for an entire year. The first jackpot winner, worth $1.348 billion, struck gold in Maine on January 13, becoming the second-largest prize in Mega Millions history. This was followed by three rapid wins: a $20 million jackpot in New York on January 17, a $33 million win in Massachusetts on January 24, and another Massachusetts win of $31 million just two drawings later. Two more jackpots were claimed in New York – $483 million on April 14 and $20 million on April 18, making history as the first time two jackpots were won in the same state in consecutive drawings.

As Tuesday’s drawing approaches, excitement and anticipation build across the nation, with many hopeful eyes fixed on the chance to become the next Mega Millions billionaire. Will the record be broken? Only time will tell, but one thing is sure – the allure of the Mega Millions jackpot continues to captivate the nation, with millions of players dreaming of striking it rich with a single lucky ticket.

